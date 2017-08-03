WWE News: Huge match announced for Summerslam weekend

This tag team match should knock fans off their feet!

by Riju Dasgupta News 03 Aug 2017, 17:04 IST

What happens when monsters collide?

What's the story?

We've seen seeing these two teams clash against one another for the past few weeks on the yellow brand. What happens when you pit the mind games of one unit against the sheer strength of another? We will find out when The Authors of Pain and SAnitY clash at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

In case you didn't know...

The Authors of Pain have been unstoppable ever since they made their debut on NXT, winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament as well as the NXT Tag Team Championships. However, even they have been intimidated by the crazed and off-kilter faction known as SAnitY, whom we first saw chomping on the pages of their 'Book'. They came to blows on the last episode of NXT. This week, a huge title match was made official.

The heart of the matter

Summerslam weekend will kick off with NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III featuring clashes such as Bobby Roode vs. Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship and Asuka vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Women's Championship. The most recent addition to the card features The Authors of Pain and SAnitY, facing off against one another for the NXT Tag Team Championships on the grand stage. Bear in mind that Paul Ellering can play a huge factor in determining the outcome of the match and so can Nikki Cross and Eric Young, who will be accompanying SAnitY to ringside.

What's next?

We are counting down the weeks to Summerslam weekend and the epic clashes that will ensue. It will be interesting to see whether these two teams lock horns on the road to the big stage or not.

Author's take

This may not exactly be a dream match, in terms of in-ring quality, but the sheer spectacle of these two huge teams colliding should be a treat for the NXT Universe. It will also be interesting to see if SAnitY can use their numbers to finally dethrone the unstoppable Champions. They seem like the most likely team to vanquish the fury of the truly undefeated Authors of Pain.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com