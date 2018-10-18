×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE/NXT News: [SPOILER] Several main roster talents appear in NXT ring at tapings

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.05K   //    18 Oct 2018, 07:00 IST

The latest NXT tapings were shocking!
The latest NXT tapings were shocking!

What's the story?

Well, we've recently saw stars like Luke Harper and Tyler Breeze return to NXT, and the recent Full Sail tapings saw five current main roster stars step in between the yellow ropes.

Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Ruby Riott joined Xavier Woods in the ring to kick off the latest series of tapings - but sadly neither star was in action. Instead, a huge League of Legends tournament was announced where Team NXT will do battle with Team WWE!

In case you didn't know...

As well as being a part of The New Day on SmackDown Live, Xavier Woods is also a Guinness World Record holder for his work when it comes to gaming. The former Tag Team Champion's YouTube channel, Up Up Down Down, is hugely popular.

Many WWE Superstars have appeared alongside Woods to play video games on the channel, with several tournaments involving the WWE roster also taking place, and Woods also has the distinction of being one of the few wrestlers to appear on a video game outside of the WWE 2K franchise - being released as a playable character in Super Bomberman R.


The heart of the matter

Well, tonight's NXT tapings at Full Sail got off to an explosive start when The New Day's theme hit and Xavier Woods walked to the ring. The Up Up Down Down man made a short statement before being joined by Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Ruby Riott, with a huge League of Legends tournament announced where they will form Team WWE to take on Team NXT including Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler.


What's next?

Team NXT vs Team WWE will do battle in a five-on-five challenge, reportedly live at NXT TakeOver: War Games. Well keep you updated with more info as and when we get it.

What do you think of WWE Superstars showing up in NXT? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Seth Rollins Xavier Woods
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
WWE/NXT SPOILER: New NXT Champion crowned at tapings
RELATED STORY
WWE/NXT Rumor Mill: [SPOILER] HUGE heel turn takes place...
RELATED STORY
6 Former NXT World champions who succeeded on the main...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman compares NXT with the main roster
RELATED STORY
4 possible NXT vs Main roster storylines
RELATED STORY
5 NXT stars who are lost on the main roster 
RELATED STORY
NXT Spoiler: Women's Championship match set for TakeOver:...
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (10 October, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE/NXT Potential Spoiler: New signing debuts at NXT tapings
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Possible reason behind the disconnect between...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us