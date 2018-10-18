WWE/NXT News: [SPOILER] Several main roster talents appear in NXT ring at tapings

The latest NXT tapings were shocking!

What's the story?

Well, we've recently saw stars like Luke Harper and Tyler Breeze return to NXT, and the recent Full Sail tapings saw five current main roster stars step in between the yellow ropes.

Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Ruby Riott joined Xavier Woods in the ring to kick off the latest series of tapings - but sadly neither star was in action. Instead, a huge League of Legends tournament was announced where Team NXT will do battle with Team WWE!

In case you didn't know...

As well as being a part of The New Day on SmackDown Live, Xavier Woods is also a Guinness World Record holder for his work when it comes to gaming. The former Tag Team Champion's YouTube channel, Up Up Down Down, is hugely popular.

Many WWE Superstars have appeared alongside Woods to play video games on the channel, with several tournaments involving the WWE roster also taking place, and Woods also has the distinction of being one of the few wrestlers to appear on a video game outside of the WWE 2K franchise - being released as a playable character in Super Bomberman R.

The heart of the matter

Well, tonight's NXT tapings at Full Sail got off to an explosive start when The New Day's theme hit and Xavier Woods walked to the ring. The Up Up Down Down man made a short statement before being joined by Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Ruby Riott, with a huge League of Legends tournament announced where they will form Team WWE to take on Team NXT including Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler.

What's next?

Team NXT vs Team WWE will do battle in a five-on-five challenge, reportedly live at NXT TakeOver: War Games. Well keep you updated with more info as and when we get it.

What do you think of WWE Superstars showing up in NXT? Let us know in the comments.