WWE NXT No Mercy Results: The Ruler dethroned; Lola Vice collapses; serious injury affects title match (9/27/2025)

We had some big matches tonight at WWE NXT No Mercy, including four big title matches. We got a big NXT/TNA Invasion live event announcement tonight from Ava, as well as a big title change.WWE NXT No Mercy Results (September 27, 2025):Je'Von Evans def. Josh BriggsSol Ruca def. Jaida Parker to retain the NXT Women's Speed ChampionshipJordynne Grace def. Blake MonroeEthan Page def. Tavion Heights to retain the NXT North American ChampionshipJacy Jayne def. Lola Vice to retain the NXT Women’s ChampionshipRicky Saints def. Oba Femi to become the new NXT ChampionWWE NXT No Mercy Results: Je'Von Evans vs. Josh BriggsJe'Von Evans was in control early on, and Josh Briggs came back with some big moves before getting a near fall off an elbow drop. Briggs got some big backbreakers before Je'Von came back with a superkick.Evans hit a dive to the floor before getting a Sunset Flip in the ring. Briggs got a big chokeslam off a counter before taking a big knee. Evans came back with a big counter and hit two springboard cutters before getting the win.Result: Je'Von Evans def. Josh Briggs at NXT No MercyGrade: B+Lainey Reid was set to face Sol Ruca for the NXT Women's Speed Championship, but she was injured and not medically cleared to compete tonight. Ruca instead faced off against Jaida Parker for the title match.WWE NXT No Mercy Results: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Jaida Parker - NXT Women's Speed ChampionshipThe champ was in control early on and got some big moves before Jaida Parker turned it around and hit a big vertical suplex for a near fall. Ruca countered a tackle and hit a big knee before getting a DDT.Jaida got a big slam but was sent outside before Sol Ruca slammed her head into the steel steps. Jaida went after Zaria at ringside, and Lash Legend got involved for some reason and started a brawl with Zaria off a missed strike.Legend took a spear at ringside from Zaria, and the distraction allowed Ruca to get the Sol Snatcher back in the ring for the win.Result: Sol Ruca def. Jaida Parker to retain the NXT Women's Speed Championship at No MercyGrade: BWe got a recap of Joe Hendry backstage on NXT last week, where he said that he appreciated the DarkState for what they stood for. DarkState showed up and said that they would see him in a 4-on-1 beatdown before walking out.WWE NXT No Mercy Results: Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe - Weaponized Steel Cage MatchGrace got some strikes in with a pink steel chair and used it to lock in a Boston Crab. Jordynne Grace put the chair in the corner before Monroe hit her with a pink kendo stick and a pink trash can.Blake tied Grace's arms to the middle rope and used scissors to cut her hair off before Jordynne freed herself and unloaded on Blake Monroe. Grace hit a Samoan drop off the cage wall before they spread some diamonds in the ring, and Grace got a big suplex on them.Monroe set up a table in the ring, and the two climbed to the top of the cage. Grace hit an Air Raid Crash off a counter from the top rope through the table below before getting the win.Result: Jordynne Grace def. Blake Monroe at No MercyGrade: AAva was in her office and announced that two Survivor Series-style matches will take place at an NXT/TNA Invasion Live Event on October 7, one for the men and the other for the women. The teams would be revealed next week.WWE NXT No Mercy Results: Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights - NXT North American Championship matchPage got some big moves early on and Tavion was tossed outside before he came back and caught the champ in an ankle lock. Tavion Heights countered the Twisted Grin before taking the Ego's Edge.Page got the Boston Crab locked in, but the hold was broken. Ethan Page got a big top rope powerslam before getting Twisted Grin for the easy win.Result: Ethan Page def. Tavion Heights to retain the NXT North American Championship at No MercyAAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. showed up on the Titantron to challenge Ethan Page to a AAA title match before No Mercy moved on.Grade: BWWE NXT No Mercy Results: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lola Vice - NXT Women’s Championship matchJacy Jayne and Vice traded submission holds early in the match before the contest headed outside, and Lola slammed the champ's head on the announce desk. Fallon Henley distracted Vice and allowed Jayne to kick her into the steel steps before the champ got a near fall in the ring.The champ hit a backstabber off the ropes before Lola Vice came back with hip attacks in the corner. Henley interfered once more and was taken down by Vice before Jayne got Lola with the big boot. Henley broke up a pin before being kicked from ringside by the referee.Jayne and Lola traded rollups and submissions before Lola got a big DDT. Lola was sent outside, and a hooded figure came in and hit her with a running knee. As Lola headed back into the ring, Jayne hit her with the rolling elbow for the win.Result: Jacy Jayne def. Lola Vice to retain the NXT Women’s Championship at No MercyGrade: B+WWE NXT No Mercy Results: Oba Femi (c) vs. Ricky Saints - NXT Championship matchOba was dominating off the bat, and Ricky Saints hit a big knee to send the champ outside. Oba countered the following dive and locked in a submission hold before setting Ricky up on the ropes in the corner for some big chops and a chokeslam. Saints got an elbow and lifted Femi into a big slam for a near fall.Ricky got a big powerbomb on the champ before Oba cleared the announce desk and set him up for a powerbomb on it. Saints reversed into a DDT before getting another DDT on the floor. Ricky hit two more DDTs in the ring before getting the big win!Result: Ricky Saints def. Oba Femi to become the new NXT Champion at NXT No MercyGrade: B+Saints celebrated his win in the ring before WWE NXT No Mercy went off the air.