WWE NXT on USA Network (September 18, 2019): Matches, Predictions, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

This week, WWE history is about to be made as NXT is changing everything. NXT is moving to the USA Network and becoming a two-hour show.

The first show on this new format promises to be historic with a title match, a #1 contender match, and finally a street fight on NXT. With other matches also possibly on the show, as yet unannounced, let's take a look at what's waiting for us on the show, and where and how to watch NXT on USA Network Live.

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 18th September, 2019 (USA), 19th September (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

NXT on USA Match Card

#1 Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae vs Io Shirai vs Bianca BelAir (#1 Contender Match)

Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae vs Io Shirai vs Bianca BelAir

Over time, Shayna Baszler has grown to become the dominant NXT Women's Champion, who has managed to defeat all of her opponents, sometimes using the help of Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Now, these four women, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Io Shirai, and Bianca BelAir will compete to be the one to face Shayna Baszler. All of these women want a shot at the title, but it may be Io Shirai's time to get back at Shayna Baszler.

Prediction: Io Shirai

#2 Street Fight: Killian Dain vs Matt Riddle

Killian Dain vs Matt Riddle

Killian Dain and Matt Riddle are set to face each other in one on one action after weeks of assaults and chaos in NXT. Dain won their last official match, and also crushed Riddle under a ladder.

The two are now finally set to face each other in a street fight against each other as they try to find a way so that the match has a chance of having a proper conclusion.

Prediction: Matt Riddle

#3 NXT North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream (c) vs Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong vs Velveteen Dream

Roderick Strong remains the only member of the Undisputed Era to not be holding a title at the moment. Strong has tried again and again to take out Velveteen Dream and win the title. He set Dream's couch on fire to provoke him.

Now he is getting that title shot that he always wanted.

Prediction: Roderick Strong

Where to watch WWE NXT in the US?

The first hour of WWE NXT can be watched on the USA Network. The second hour can be streamed on the WWE Network. From the 2nd of October, both hours will be available on the USA Network.

After the show, WWE NXT will be available on the WWE Network on demand a short time later.

How and where to watch WWE NXT in the UK and India?

The first hour of WWE NXT will not be available in the UK or India Live. The second hour can be streamed live on the WWE Network.

You can get all the updates from the episode right here on Sportskeeda.

