WWE NXT Preview: Crucial Ladder match for advantage at WarGames, Finn Balor's next prey amidst invasion, and more

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 13 Nov 2019, 21:34 IST SHARE

Here's what can happen at NXT tonight

The NXT roster did not shy away from establishing themselves as the best brand by invading RAW and SmackDown in the last two weeks. In fact, last week we even saw The OC take on Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Keith Lee.

This week, there’s an important Ladder match which will award an advantage to either Team Rhea Ripley or Team Shayna Baszler heading into the first-ever Women’s WarGames match. Moreover, we could also see Finn Balor finally confirm his intentions heading into Survivor Series.

Lio Rush has his title on the line and will look to defend his gold against Angel Garza. In the meantime, Bayley might seek an opportunity to lead the invasion of NXT after being ignored during Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch's confrontation.

Will there be a title change at the Black and Gold brand tonight? Will Killian Dane put an end to his carnage after a confrontation with Pete Dunne? Let’s find out.

#5 Crucial Ladder match for WarGames advantage

Both Superstars desperately need to win an advantage for their team

Last week, we saw Rhea Ripley choose Mia Yim over Dakota Kai to join her team for the first-ever Women’s WarGames match in WWE history. Apart from Yim, Ripley’s team also features Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox.

They will head into the historic match to lock horns with Shayna Baszler and her team comprising of Io Shirai and Bianca Belair. Tonight’s show will see Shirai and Yem lock horns in a ladder match to determine the advantage of sending a team member into the battle first inside the double cages of WarGames.

Both these women will look to win an upper-hand for their respective teams by beating their opponent tonight.

The events that transpired last week also hinted at a possible heel turn for Dakota Kai. And she might interfere in this match to make a statement.

Also Read - 10 Enhancement talents from the past who are now top WWE Superstars

1 / 5 NEXT