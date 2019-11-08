10 Enhancement talents from the past who are now top WWE Superstars

Who would have thought?

Pro-wrestling can be a cruel business. More than the skills, it takes years of resilience and patience before someone finally achieves their dream of reaching the pinnacle of Sports Entertainment.

There are several WWE Superstars who now rule the business but were once a part of the backstage crew. Some of these top names of the modern-day business appeared in the old televised segments long before they made their debut as a professional wrestler.

From appearing in segments that involved The Undertaker to the ones that featured D-Generation X, a lot of people were featured on WWE television long before they became stars. It is not easy but some of them started as extras who were lost in oblivion and fought their way to the top of the roster.

In this list, we will take a look at ten WWE Superstars and their first-ever appearance in the promotion.

#10 Tommaso Ciampa

Daddy's home...

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the most popular Superstars in the pro-wrestling business today. His magnificent in-ring skills coupled with dramatic mic skills have helped him explore new altars of success in his career.

The entire world knows that his first run in WWE saw him debut under the ring name ‘Tommaso’, back in 2007. However, that was not his first appearance in WWE.

Two years before Ciampa started wrestling for the company, he appeared in a segment with The Undertaker. 'The Deadman' was feuding with Muhammad Hassan at the time.

Ciampa, then known as Thomas Whitney, walked inside the squared circle as Hassan’s lawyer. He also had a brief moment on the mic during which he went on to read a legal statement on behalf of his client. A slightly amused Undertaker then went on to lay down a vicious attack on Ciampa before he started hunting for Hassan.

It’s been a little more than fourteen years since this segment aired on WWE television, and this period saw the Blackheart go from being a lawyer to the ‘Daddy’, courtesy of the Black and Gold brand.

