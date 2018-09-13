Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE NXT Results, 12th September 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.05K   //    13 Sep 2018, 15:13 IST

Tomasso Ciampa has something to say on this week's NXT
Tomasso Ciampa has something to say on this week's NXT

Last week's NXT saw Kassius Ohno in action, the Forgotten Sons arriving, Kairi Sane compete and a huge main event between Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano. Plus a continuation of Regal's investigation into Aleister Black's attacker.

On this week's show we get more of the same with Regal continuing to interview various NXT Superstars who may have witnessed or be involved in what happened to Black, plus tag-team action, former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler wrestling, Raul Mendoza hoping to topple Lars Sullivan and a great main event between Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair.

Also Read: WWE NXT Results, 5th September 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

So, without further ado lets kick things off on this week's NXT results and dive straight into the action!

#1. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan Vs Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi

They're back and in action!
They're back and in action!

The last time we saw Burch and Lorcan was in the extremely great NXT TakeOver match where they competed against The Undisputed ERA for the NXT Tag-Team Titles and then Lorcan suffered an injury.

However, they're back and they're facing off against the new tag-team of Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude who are teaming up together on NXT television for the first time (but have been a team on the house show circuit for a while)

Lorcan and Burch was the clear victors in this match from the offset, especially as not so long ago they were challenging for the top tag titles on NXT. The finish came when a hot-tag to Lorcan paved the way for the duo to hit a Double-Team DDT to put their opponents away.

Result: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan Def. Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude

NXT's tag team division is so big at the moment with Undisputed ERA not even having to feature for two weeks, and tag teams like Heavy Machinery and The Mighty not having wrestled in weeks either. Yet, NXT still manages to fit everyone in.

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
