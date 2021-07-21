NXT Results: William Regal attacked; Superstar seemingly injured during Title match

NXT started with a video package highlighting the tension between Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross in the past month. Last week, things boiled over, with the NXT Champion putting Joe to sleep. The NXT Enforcer has been provoked and he is out for revenge!

Our main event was a major title match, as the NXT Women's Champion Raquel González will defend against Tian Sha's Xia Li. We'd also see Diamond Mine's Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust in action as they took on Kushida and Bobby Fish. With Strong and Fish being former Undisputed Era allies, there was a lot of spice to this one.

The NXT Breakout Tournament continued as well. Odyssey Jones, who ran through 205 Live's Grayson Waller a few weeks ago, would look to advance tonight. All that and so much more on this week's NXT.

We started things off with the Samoan Submission Machine himself, Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe calls out the NXT Champion

Samoa Joe came to the ring, only not dressed in a suit and tie as per usual. Joe was in the mood for a fight. William Regal tried to calm the former NXT Champion down, reminding him of the rules of their agreement.

Joe said that Kross provoked him and that he is completely out of control. Regal said that Kross was on his way to the CWC and expected the issues to be resolved peacefully.

Joe held back and said that because of his respect for the NXT General Manager, it would end tonight. However, it wouldn't be peaceful.

What will happen between Kross and Joe tonight?

We saw a vignette of Xia Li who vowed that tonight she'd make history. After defeating Raquel González, she'd become the first Chinese-born NXT Women's Champion.

Li reminded González just how easily she dispatched of Mercedes Martinez. This version of Xia Li with the help of Tian Sha may be the one to finally slay the NXT Women's Champion.

1 / 8 NEXT

Edited by Alan John