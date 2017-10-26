WWE NXT Results 25th October 2017, latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

We got another explosive episode of NXT this week, headlined by a stellar main-event between Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Roderick Strong. We also got a battle royal to determine the 4th person in the NXT Women’s Championship Fatal-4-Way match.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs Riddick Moss and Tino Sabatelli

Lorcan and Burch made their debut as a tag-team and from first impressions, these two are a match made in heaven. Although their run together didn’t get off to the best start, these two can become a top NXT tag-team in the future.

Most of the match was a back and forth battle from these two teams with Burch and Lorcan using their hard-hitting style to their advantage with Moss and Sabatelli using their power to get back in the game.

In the closing sequence, Lorcan took on both Sabatelli and Moss and looked to be on a roll after running Blockbuster on Sabatelli. He then charged at Moss who hit him with a Fallaway Slam onto the turnbuckle before knocking Burch off the Apron.

Moss and Sabatelli then hit Lorcan with a their finisher for the win.

Riddick Moss and Tino Sabatelli def. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (via pinfall)