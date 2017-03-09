WWE NXT Results 8th March 2017, Latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

Shinsuke Nakamura returns to NXT.

Nakamura returned to the ring for the first time since NXT TakeOver: San Antonio

This week’s episode of NXT was headlined by the in-ring return of former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The show also featured a #1 contender’s match for the NXT Women’s Championship between Asuka and Ember Moon.

Another interesting note from the show as that this episode of NXT did not take place in Full Sail University but emanated from the CFE Arena instead.

Let’s head straight to the results.

Tye Dillinger vs Eric Young

Tye Dillinger came out first and was received warmly by the fans in attendance. He was followed out by Eric Young who was accompanied by the rest of SANITY. It looked like Young was asking the rest of SANITY to head to the back so he could take on Dillinger without interference but they resurfaced with a beaten down Roderick Strong.

Dillinger went to check on Strong and was joined by No Way Jose. Incensed by the situation, Strong and Jose attacked SANITY regardless of the numbers disadvantage and they were promptly laid out by the SANITY members.

Wolfe and Dain laid Jose out with a dropkick/powerslam combo while EY hit Dillinger with the Wheelbarrow Neckbreaker. SANITY then walked away without the original match startimg.

Match never started

The opening match was followed by a video of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in the WWE Performance Center, looking for a place to hang the plaque for NXT Breakout Star of the Year for 2016.

They eventually ran into Ember Moon and it led to a verbal altercation between them.

This led to the announcement of #1 Contender’s match between Billie Kay and Ember Moon later on in the show.

This was followed by a vignette hyping up the debut of the man formerly known as Tommy End. End will make his NXT debut soon under the ring name Alistair Black.