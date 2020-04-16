WWE NXT Results (April 15th, 2020): Winners, Grades, Video Highlights and more

Two new Superstars debuted in a dominant fashion, with one joining Matt Riddle in tag team action.

The entire landscape in NXT just changed with two debuts.

What's the Prince got on his mind?

Last week's NXT saw a hellacious war between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, ending with a disgusting turn by Candice LeRae, who baited Ciampa in by kicking her husband in the groin. Gargano was wearing a cup, however, and LeRae's real target was the Blackhearted One.

When Gargano and LeRae left the building, the WWE Universe saw two people watching from afar. Who were in the vehicle, and why are they focused on the former DIY?

Tonight was the beginning of the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. With Jordan Devlin stuck in the UK due to the coronavirus, NXT would be crowning a new champion until he could resume his regular duties in the US. The round robin tournament kicked off with an absolutely incredible competition between Akira Tozawa and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

We started the night off with The Prince, Finn Balor. A while back, Balor went to NXT UK in order to vanquish the Hatchet Man, Alexander Wolfe. Tonight, he had his sights set on another member of Imperium.

Finn Balor vs Fabian Aichner

Finn Balor looks for another win against Imperium

We saw a pretty even contest between Finn Balor and Fabian Aichner, with both men trading holds on the mat. Aichner rolled Balor over with a sunset flip but was met with a dropkick instead.

Aichner caught Balor coming off the ropes but was dropped with a Final Cut. When Marcel Barthel attempted to get in Balor's face, the Prince managed to keep his focus on his opponent, laying him out on the floor with a wrecking ball dropkick.

The numbers game would catch up with Balor, however, as another distraction allowed Aichner to drop him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. A series of strikes followed by a big lariat put Balor down for a two-count.

As Balor was sent to the floor, Aichner distracted the referee allowing Barthel to dish out some more damage to the former NXT Champion. Still, Balor was able to avoid the running knee on the steel steps by Aichner.

Barthel was met with a sling blade and a shotgun dropkick through the barricade for his trouble. Aichner attempted to take advantage, tossing Balor back inside for the triangle moonsault. Balor avoided it and launched Aichner into the corner with the shotgun dropkick.

A Coup de Grace and 1916 put Aichner down, giving Balor another victory over Imperium.

Results: Finn Balor defeated Fabian Aichner via pinfall.

Grade: B+

