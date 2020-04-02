WWE NXT Results (April 1st, 2020): Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest NXT

Shotzi Blackheart and Keith Lee stole the show tonight.

The parking lot at the Performance Center is just not safe.

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

The NXT North American title match and the Second Chance Gauntlet match took centre stage tonight

We're only a few days away from WrestleMania 36. NXT TakeOver: Tampa was supposed to take place this week. However, due to obvious circumstances, the event has been canceled. Instead, we'll begin seeing all the matches that were meant for Tampa over the next few weeks. Whether that included the triple threat North American Championship match or not, tonight's main event featured Keith Lee defending his title against both Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest.

The final slot in the NXT Women's Ladder Match would be filled tonight as well. With several Superstars looking to be the first to challenge the winner of Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair coming out of WrestleMania, NXT gave them that opportunity with this #1 contender's ladder match. Chelsea Green, Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae had already qualified in the past month. The final participant would be revealed in a six-woman gauntlet.

Last week, Adam Cole revealed that Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish would face Velveteen Dream in hopes of knocking him out of any possible title contention. Dream has successfully manipulated the entire UE over the past few months, forcing the hand of Cole tonight. If Dream could defeat Bobby Fish, he'd prove himself as a worthy contender to the throne.

Velveteen Dream vs Bobby Fish

Velveteen Dream had a tough outing against Bobby Fish

The veteran focused on the leg of Velveteen Dream, landing some stiff kicks early on. Dream responded with a few clotheslines before dropping the knee. Bobby Fish escaped a suplex, transitioning straight into the sleeper hold.

Dream fought out of it, but Fish continued to work over the left leg. Fish rushed him in the corner, leading to Dream leaping over the ropes to escape the onslaught. Dream tried to put some distance between himself and Fish, allowing him to trip up the former NXT Tag Team Champion and land a diving double axe handle.

Fish was caught with a superkick, setting up the Purple Rainmaker. Some showboating to the empty arena allowed him to roll outside. Dream dove out, hitting his target but further damaging his leg. Thanks to that, Fish was able to send him into the barricade as we cut to commercial.

When we returned, Fish picked up on the game plan, tearing his opponent's leg apart with dragon screw leg whips and knee breakers. Another sleeper in the middle of the ring couldn't keep Dream down, as he managed to turn it into a Dream Valley Driver for the win.

Results: Velveteen Dream defeated Bobby Fish via pinfall.

Advertisement

After the match, the Vainglorious One spoke to Adam Cole personally, saying that the NXT Champion would be getting worked harder than he'd ever been before.

Grade: A

