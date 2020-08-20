It's the final stretch before NXT TakeOver: XXX, ladies and gentlemen. We've still got to find out who will be the final two contenders in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match on Saturday. Finn Balor will take on Velveteen Dream in the main event, while Johnny Gargano faced off against the brute strength of Ridge Holland.

Rhea Ripley also aimed to get some revenge on Mercedes Martinez, the woman responsible for keeping her out of the NXT Women's Championship picture. In a tag team match with Shotzi Blackheart, they took on The Robert Stone Brand.

Plus, Pat McAfee and Adam Cole met face to face before their big showdown at TakeOver: XXX. This time, McAfee wasn't alone.

We kicked the go-home show of NXT off with one of the North American Championship Match qualifiers. Ridge Holland and Johnny Gargano, two men that were eliminated without being pinned or submitted, had an opportunity at redemption tonight.

NXT North American Championship Qualifier: Johnny Gargano vs Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland manhandled Johnny Gargano early on. Gargano tried to lock up, but was dribbled on the mat. Holland dumped Gargano to the floor, which ended up not working out in his favor. A kick on the apron and a stomp to the shoulder hindered the powerhouse.

Gargano avoided a big uppercut, which saw Holland's arm rebound off the ropes, further damaging it. Though Holland kept Gargano at bay for a while with is overwhelming strength, launching the NXT Grand Slam Champion around the ring, Gargano eventually brought the big man to the mat.

Holland escaped a heel hook, but Gargano had already put in quite a bit of damage at that point. With Holland down an arm and a leg, Gargano was able to work over his opponent at his own pace. Holland was able, after quite some time, to turn things around, but spiked Gargano on his head during a powerslam, forcing the ref to momentarily stop the bout.

Gargano was able to shake it off, cracking Holland's jaw with a superkick as he was talking to the ref. As Gargano went for One Final Beat, Holland rocked him with a forearm. After blocking the slingshot spear, Holland hit a powerslam for the nearfall.

Holland couldn't hit the Canadian Backbreaker, as Gargano managed to work over the arm once again. However, Holland did launch the face of NXT out of the ring with a pounce. Gargano went for a tilt-a-whirl DDT but was dropped on the apron instead.

As Holland went back inside, she was held in place by Candace LeRae. Gargano kicked the middle rope, catching Holland in the crotch. After that, One Final Beat connected.

Results: Johnny Gargano defeated Ridge Holland via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: A