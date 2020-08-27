We kicked off the show with the new NXT Champion, Karrion Kross, who was in a sling. At NXT TakeOver: XXX, Kross ended Keith Lee's reign to become the 18th man to hold the gold.

Scarlett and Kross made their entrance as usual, but something felt off. Scarlett handed Kross the microphone.

"I told you again and again that I would be NXT Champion. And I warned you that on the way there everyone would suffer."

"On the path there are obstacles, but for me, the obstacles are the path."



Due to injury, @WWEKarrionKross must relinquish his #NXTTitle. #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/usClkIAdMX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020

At TakeOver: XXX, Karrion Kross kept good on his promises. However, he said, when one goes to war, you should expect casualties on all sides. His shoulder is indeed separated. Though he loved the pain, he knew he would have to give up the NXT Championship. He left the belt in the ring as Scarlett placed an hourglass.

Though Kross is leaving without the title, this changes nothing. Doomsday is still coming. Whoever is the champion when he returns will surely have Doomsday thrust upon them.

As Kross left, Vic Joseph introduced their guest commentator for the night, Wade Barrett, who also had to relinquish a title due to a shoulder injury. Barrett wished Kross all the best in his recovery.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) (c)

Breezango didn't give the NXT Tag Team Champions a chance to finish their entrance, attacking them from behind. Fandango started things off with Fabian Aichner. A sudden tag from Barthel caught Fandango off guard, and Barthel was able to take over.

Barthel kept Fandango in the corner, allowing Aichner to come back in and start wearing him down. Imperium kept up the pressure, tagging in and out while Fandango kept scratching and clawing for Tyler Breeze.

A knee/clothesline combination nearly put Fandango down. Breeze would eventually get the tag and knocked Aichner off the apron with a Supermodel Kick. Barthel stunned Breeze with a European uppercut, but came off the top into a Beauty Shot from Breeze, just barely kicking out.

Barthel countered the Unprettier, and rocked Breeze with an enziguri in the corner. Barthel tagged in Aichner, who was immediately plasted with a leaping roundhouse. Breeze tossed him into Fandango with the slingshot. Fandango hit him with an elbow and followed up with a diving leg drop as Aichner was left on Breeze's knees.

Aichner was saved from the pin, though, as Barthel pulled him to the floor. Fandango went for a dive but was laid out by the NXT Tag Team Champions. Aichner hit a moonsault on Fandango back in the ring while Breeze was planted by Marthel on the floor.

Fandango stunned Aichner with a jawbreaker, but Breeze was nowhere to be found. As Fandango turned around, he was met with a spinebuster/penalty kick for another two-count.

Fandango had an opportunity to tag in Breeze, who countered an European Bomb with a superkick. Another superkick to Aichner left both members of Imperium on the mat. Fandango tagged back in for the Last Dance, hitting both men. 1-2-3 and Breezango have finally captured tag team gold.

Results: Breezango defeated Imperium to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Grade: A

Breezango posed on top of the commentary desk, with Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett smiling in the background.

Backstage, Damian Priest brushed off an interview before being met by Timothy Thatcher. The Thatch-as-Thatch-Can wrestler called Priest an embarrassing and pathetic champion, and demanded a title shot, claiming that Priest was unequipped as a wrestler. Priest laughed and patted the NXT North American Championship, stating that he was very well equipped.