Bron Breakker kicked off NXT and congratulated the winner of Halloween Havoc, mainly Wes Lee and Julius Creed. The Pretty Deadly showed up and made fun of Bron before saying that they wanted more of the spotlight on NXT.

Bron told them that if they wanted more attention, they shouldn't be backstage combing their hair for three hours every night. Wes Lee came out as well and after a bit of arguing, Lee and Bron booked a tag team match against the Deadly.

WWE NXT Results (November 1, 2022): Grayson Waller vs. R-Truth

Waller was taunting Truth early on and yelled that this was his house before taking him down with a kick and unloading on him. Truth got a headlock in before Waller broke out and did the John Cena 'You can't see me' gesture to mock him.

Truth got some big moves in but was taken down with a botched Tope Con Giro where his legs caught the top rope and he fell down. Truth was being checked on for a while as Waller ran his mouth in the ring.

The referee had to eventually call the match off due to Truth not being able to continue.

Result: No-contest

Grade: B

The Schism were in a backstage interview and the newest member, Ava Raine said that she joined the group because Joe Gacy was the only one who checked on her regularly after a serious injury during her training.

They then brought up a tweet Cameron Grimes made about the Schism brainwashing Ava. She said that they would get revenge on Grimes and make an example out of him.

Zoey Stark and Indi Hartwell got into an argument backstage and set up a match later in the show.

Chase U were preparing for a match with Thea Hail but Bodhi was not there to carry the flag with them. Duke Hudson tore through the wall and said that he would be the one to carry the Chase U flag before NXT moved on.

Thea Hail vs. Kiana James on NXT

Hail was in trouble early on and James got a takedown and went after Hail's arm before getting a near fall off a cover. James got a few stomps but took a clothesline before Hail came back with a clothesline and a splash in the corner.

Hail hit a crossbody from the top rope but James caught her and rolled her up for a near fall. James hit a modified Flatliner for a near fall but Duke Hudson put Thea's leg on the bottom rope to break it up.

Chase was furious with the distraction and sent Duke backstage. James then caught Thea with a chokehold on the bottom rope before hitting her Flatliner finisher for the win.

Result: Kiana James def. Thea Hail

After the match, Charlie Dempsey attacked Andre Chase in the ring. Duke Hudson rushed back out, took Dempsey down, and rescued Chase before helping Hail up to her feet.

Grade: B

Odyssey Jones vs. Javier Bernal on NXT

Jones was in control early on before Bernal managed to ground him and get some elbow drops to the shoulder.

Jones fought out of it before getting a big slam and some devastating clotheslines. Jones got a massive splash in the corner before getting a Boss Man Slam for the win.

Result: Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal

Grade: C

Toxic Attraction were out to celebrate Mandy Rose's record-breaking title reign. Gigi and Jacy spoke about how great Mandy was and showed us a video package celebrating her NXT Women's Title run.

Mandy said that she was always overlooked for being attractive and thanks to Gigi and Jacy, she has proven herself repeatedly. Smoke appeared in the ring and Toxic Attraction were attacked by Alba Fyre.

Alba took Mandy and co. down before Rose and Jayne fled the ring. Dolin was caught by Alba who sent her through a table in the ring. Fyre then talked about taking out Jayne next week and in two weeks, she said she will take Mandy's title too.

Backstage, Apollo Crews said that Breakker was ducking him before Von Wagner came in and said that he would be a future NXT Champion.

We heard another mysterious call to the WWE Performance Center before we headed for the next match.

Indi Hartwell vs. Zoey Stark on NXT

Stark was in control and we got some malfunctioning lights for possibly the third time tonight, as noted by Vic Joseph. Was NXT teasing a new character or was it just a malfunction? Indi sent Stark out of the ring with a tackle before we headed for a break.

Stark was on the ropes after he broke and Indi hit a big kick to the head before getting a near fall. Zoey came back with a knee to the head before getting a big springboard move for a near fall.

Stark nearly snapped and unloaded on Indi in the corner before taking her outside and nearly putting her through the announcers' desk. Nikkita Lyons was at ringside and stopped Stark from getting the DQ before they headed back to the ring. Hartwell got a big boot off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Zoey Stark

Grade: B

We got a cryptic teaser for another upcoming star as NXT went on.

Cora Jade vs. Valentina Feroz on NXT

Jade taunted Feroz early in the match and slapped her in the face before Feroz came back with a Meteora before kicking Cora out of the ring. Jade was sent into the apron before Jade hit a big kick.

Cora continued to trash-talk throughout the match and got a two-count off a big strike. Feroz tried to roll Jade up but failed before landing a clothesline. Feroz missed a crossbody off the middle rope and allowed Jade to hit a Senton and a DDT for the win.

Result: Cora Jade def. Valentina Feroz

Jade was about to take Feroz out after the match but Wendy Choo made her return and took her down, saving Feroz and chasing Cora out of the ring.

Grade: C

Elektra Lopez was back on NXT with a New York accent and was still allied with Tony D'Angelo.

Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Bron Breakker & Wes Lee - NXT Tag Team Title match

Wilson and Lee kicked off the match and Prince was tagged in early in the match. Bron was tagged in and hit a moonsault before getting a back body drop on Prince. Lee was back in and a brawl broke out before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Lee took a beating from Wilson before tags were made and Bron hit a double vertical suplex on the Deadly. Lee was on the top rope and Carmello Hayes came out and dropped him, letting Pretty Deadly pick up the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Bron Breakker & Wes Lee to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles

Lee attacked Hayes after the match and chased him backstage before Von Wagner attacked Bron in the ring and took him down. Apollo Crews was watching from the lockers and JD McDonagh came in to tell him that his vision of 'being the top guy in NXT' won't come to pass before the show went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got a surprise appearance from R-Truth on tonight's NXT while Wes Lee and Bron Breakker teamed up to face Pretty Deadly. Cora Jade got a big win while we got the return of Wendy Choo on NXT tonight.

