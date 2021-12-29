×
WWE NXT Results: Riddle sets up big match for New Year's Evil; AJ Styles delivers a strong message

The final episode of 2021 delivered in a big way
Modified Dec 29, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Grayson Waller kicked off the last episode of NXT 2.0 this year and talked about his appearance on RAW last night. Waller said he would have taken out AJ Styles last night if not for Apollo Crews and Azeez.

"I don't get why people like @AJStylesOrg."#WWENXT @GraysonWWE https://t.co/0imJkBBUjW

Waller was set to face Dexter Lumis but the latter wasn't cleared to compete after being hit with a chair last week. Odyssey Jones came out as the replacement and Waller was walking out before the match even started.

Jones taunted him and called Waller a b*tch and Grayson came back to start the match.

.@oshow94 wants a piece of @GraysonWWE!#WWENXT https://t.co/czHHkxftYW

Grayson Waller vs. Odyssey Jones on NXT 2.0

10/10 #WWENXT @GraysonWWE https://t.co/sLSPA2Drt8

Jones started off strong and Waller took a big sidewalk slam early on before he headed for a break on NXT 2.0. Back to the match, Waller got a near fall off an elbow drop but Jones was able to toss him off.

Grayson took a modified powerbomb in the ring before sending Jones into one of the turnbuckles that was missing the padding. Jones was in trouble and Waller hit the stunner before picking up the quick win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. Odyssey Jones

Grade: B-

AJ Styles showed up on the titantron after the match. The Phenomenal One said that he was going to be on NXT for the New Year's Evil special to teach Waller a lesson.

#NewYearsEvil just became 𝙋𝙃𝙀𝙉𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙉𝘼𝙇! #WWENXT @AJStylesOrg @GraysonWWE https://t.co/Qzz75JZN1o

Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez were getting ready for their match with Toxic Attraction. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray showed up and they all wanted a NXT Women's Title shot.

Mandy Rose came on the screen and said that the two teams should face each other tonight. She said the winners will face her at New Year's Evil for the Title.

wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute...Now tonight's main event will be @RaquelWWE & @CoraJadeWWE vs. @shirai_io & @Kay_Lee_Ray, and the winning team will battle @WWE_MandyRose for her title at #NewYearsEvil?!? https://t.co/DpZZo5iID8

Grayson Waller was backstage on NXT and accepted AJ's challenge for next week before running into MSK as they were making their way to the ring.

