NXT Results: RAW Superstars confront top faction; Chaotic end to title match

Tonight gave us the final NXT of 2020, and there was plenty to unpack. Not only did we get the annual Year-End Awards, but there were also a handful of matches to enjoy as well. In fact, the main event of tonight's show is one not to be missed. But, we'll get to that eventually.

Next week will be New Year's Evil, which is possibly the first major WWE card of the year. Hopefully, you'll all join us for that, as it's shaping up to be a pretty impressive

So, enough dilly-dallying around, let's get right into the action.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs Bronson Reed opens NXT

😃 @swerveconfident has a COLOSSAL challenge ahead of him as he faces @bronsonreedwwe RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/d5Of56K7cg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020

Following a tribute card to the late Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee), our show started off with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott coming to the ring. He faced Bronson Reed tonight.

Scott has been towing the line of a heel turn and it's hard to tell if NXT is really on board with it or not. Tonight, sadly, didn't really help answer that conundrum.

Bronson is in the midst of a new push following his return to NXT, and this match showed it. After a few minutes of back and forth, Scott went for the same headbutt on the ropes he used on Jake Atlas last week. However, it didn't have the same effect, as this angered Reed who unleashed a flurry of offense.

The Colossal One finished off Swerve with the Tsunami Splash to continue his winning momentum on NXT

The 🌊carries momentum on the side of @bronsonreedwwe heading into 2021 as he defeats @swerveconfident on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/o1IW62ZFF0 — WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2020

RESULT: Bronson Reed defeats Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

GRADE: C+

Shotzi Blackheart is 2020 NXT Breakout Star of the Year

The first award of the evening was the Breakout Star of the Year. Among competition such as Pat McAfee, Timothy Thatcher, and others, Shotzi Blackheart got the honor this year.