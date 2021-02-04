WWE NXT Results: Edge confronts Finn Balor; shocker in the Dusty Classic

Another Wednesday, another NXT. The Black and Gold Brand always has something special for the WWE Universe, and this week is no different with the inclusion of the 2021 Royal Rumble Winner Edge. What's the Rated-R Superstar doing here tonight?

The men and women's NXT Dusty Cups continued with three incredible action-packed matches. That included, of course, a main event featuring The Undisputed Era taking on the unlikely duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

Also, Curt Stallion finally got his shot at the NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. No, for real this time. Speaking of Escobar, he's been insulting all the recent NXT and North American Champions, including Karrion Kross. Would Kross make him pay tonight?

We kicked things off tonight with the women's Dusty Cup.

NXT Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

Dakota Kai and Kacy Catanzaro started things off for NXT tonight, and the Captain of Team Kick seriously struggled early on. Catanzaro and Carter tagged in and out, hitting some early tandem offense. However, a backbreaker from Kai was enough to put her back in the game, leaving Carter in the ring with Raquel Gonzalez.

Carter battled out of no man's land and caught Gonzalez with a springboard dropkick sending her to the floor. Catanzaro tagged in for a dive but was caught. Gonzalez hit a backbreaker before launching her through the ropes. From here, Catanzaro was on her own as Kai and Gonzalez took turns punishing the American Ninja Warrior.

Eventually, Catanzaro got a window to break through to her partner. Carter took on a fresh Gonzalez and really took the fight to the new monster of NXT's women's division. A series of kicks and dropkicks, not to mention a poorly timed attack from Kai, left Gonzalez out on her feet. A victory roll superkick rocked Gonzalez, and that may have been it were it any other competitor. However, Gonzalez kicked out at one. A distraction from Kai allowed Gonzalez to launch her at high speed into the announcer's desk.

Throughout the break, Carter was taken to task by the superpowered Gonzalez and crafty Kai, as Catanzaro was forced to watch mere feet away. After minutes of torture, Carter avoided a scissor kick by Kai and made it to Catanzaro, who took the fight to Kai. In an impressive moment, Catanzaro climbed a truss on the floor, diving onto and taking out both of her opponents.

Carter suffered a nasty assisted Go To Kick, but Catanzaro ran in for the save. Carter was able to wear down Gonzalez with a sleeper, hammering elbows into the back of her head all the while. On the apron, Catanzaro and Carter stunned Gonzalez with a rope-assisted piledriver and a missile dropkick.

The basement rana and Catanzaro's incredible corkscrew splash nearly knocked Gonzalez out of the tournament, but she was able to kick out. Ultimately, Gonzalez's patented powerbomb sealed the deal, sending Gonzalez and Kai to NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Results: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: A-

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai are in the finals of the NXT Women's Dusty Cup. They'll face either the team of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon or Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.