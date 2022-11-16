NXT kicked off with the big title match between Bron Breakker and Von Wagner.

WWE NXT Results (November 15, 2022): Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

As the match was about to start, Wagner pushed Mr. Stone into Bron to get the early advantage and landed a big kick on the champ. The duo went outside and Wagner sent Breakker into the steel steps before hitting a chokeslam on the bottom part.

Back in the ring, Wagner got a butterfly suplex before hitting a sidewalk slam. Bron came back with some big moves and a bulldog, but Wagner recovered and hit his finisher for a near fall.

Wagner was arguing with the ref, and Mr. Stone tried to interrupt, but the former tossed him off the apron. Bron dodged a big move off the distraction and hit a spear before ending the match in his favor.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Von Wagner

Grade: B+

Zoey Stark was out next on NXT and said that she was majorly overlooked until she was added to the women's tag team tournament.

She recalled that after her injury during the match with Mandy Rose caused her to realize that she was sick of carrying Nikkita Lyons.

She said that she was the 'hunter' and that every other female back in the lockers were the "prey."

Backstage on NXT, Duke Hudson explained that he threw in the towel for Andre Chase last week because he cared about the university too much.

Apollo Crews was backstage and told Bron Breakker that he, too was aiming for the NXT Title.

Indus Sher vs. Promotional Talent on NXT

Sanga started off strong and knocked the new kid around a bit before bouncing him off the ropes. Sanga got some big slams before tagging in Veer, who stomped on the opponent's legs.

The challengers made the tag, and Veer tossed the other guy off the apron before tagging in Sanga for a double tackle. Sanga gota fewe more slams before Veer came back in for an elbow drop.

Indus Sher hit a combined draping tackle off the ropes before getting their finisher for the win.

Result: Indus Sher def. Promotional Talent

After the match, the duo called out the Creed Brothers and said that they will earn respect in NXT by beating them.

Grade: B-

Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh on NXT

McDonagh was dominating early on and sent Crews into the corner before unloading on him. Back after a break on NXT, JD was sent outside before Apollo hit a big moonsault off the apron.

Crews got a kick and a clothesline back in the ring before taking JD down with a splash in the corner but missed the following dive. Crews got a powerbomb combo before getting a near fall.

Apollo hit a big top-rope suplex before trying for a vertical suplex, but JD turned it into a rollup. JD tried for his finisher, but Crews caught him with a knee to the head before getting the win off a uranage.

Result: Apollo Crews def. JD McDonagh

Grade: B+

Mandy Rose was backstage and said that she was confident that she can beat Alba Fyre without her teammates.

Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes were in the ring for the North American Title match contract signing. Hayes taunted the champ, saying that he was below his level. The two got in each other's faces before Booker T got in between them to keep them from attacking each other.

Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad on NXT

Jensen and Fowler kicked off the match and the former UK Tag Team Champion was taken down early on and isolated in the ring by the Dyad. Briggs came in and got a lariat before the Dyad sent them both outside.

Briggs got some big moves and hit a dive on Fowler before getting a big clothesline. Kiana James attacked Fallon Henley on the outside and it allowed The Dyad to hit the Codebreaker on Jensen for the win.

Result: The Dyad def. Briggs & Jensen

Grade: B

Shawn Michaels was in a video promo and announced a revolutionary new match format, The Iron Survivor match. It was a 25-minute long event, and superstars would enter the ring five mins apart. Superstars earn points by getting falls and if a superstar is pinned, they will have to step out of the ring for 90 seconds as a penalty.

WWE @WWE



#WWENXT @ShawnMichaels unveils a revolutionary NEW match never done before in WWE history for NXT Deadline! .@ShawnMichaels unveils a revolutionary NEW match never done before in WWE history for NXT Deadline! #WWENXT https://t.co/ekfGcvo8oY

Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley on NXT

Hartwell was dominating off the bat, and the lights flickered a little early in the match. Paxley dropped Hartwell on the apron before getting some big moves of her own. Indi ripped off Paxley's mask and jabbed her in the eye before picking up the easy win.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Tatum Paxley

Grade: C

We got a cryptic message from the SCRYPTS and they hinted at a possible appearance next week.

WWE @WWE



#WWENXT #Scrypts "Next week, you will see that you and I aren't the same." "Next week, you will see that you and I aren't the same."#WWENXT #Scrypts https://t.co/wJR66YCIxl

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre - NXT Women's Championship match

Mandy fled the ring right away, but Fyre chased after her and hit her with a dive to the outside. Rose sent Fyre into the apron, and Fyre sent her into the barricades. Fyre got a steel chair, and some other weapons, but Rose hit a slam on her on the steel chair.

Fyre attacked the champ's knee and locked him in a hold with a metal rod. After a break, a trashcan was brought in, and Alba hit a big dive to the outside, taking out the champ. Rose was hit with a ladder before the champ nearly flattened Alba with the same ladder.

They fought their way to the barricades and Fyre was dropped from on top before Rose took a superkick. Fyre climbed a ladder next to the announcers' desk and Isla Dawn from NXT UK came up and hit her with the mist, sending Alba through the table.

Rose made her way to the ring to break the count and Fyre was unable to get up, letting Mandy pick up the win.

Result: Mandy Rose def. Alba Fyre to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Grade: A

Episode rating: B

We got some big news from Shawn Michaels while we got two big title matches tonight on NXT. Isla Dawn from NXT UK showed up and cost Alba Fyre the title match, while Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes had a face-off.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes