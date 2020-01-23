WWE NXT Results (January 22nd, 2020): Keith Lee fights for his first NXT Championship, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals determined

What a night!

It's been an incredible road for Keith Lee, who stood in the spotlight with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series. Tonight, the Limitless One looks to finally earn his first championship in the company when he faces NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong.

We continued the epic Dusty Classic this week, kicking off the night with the Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly taking on the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions, the Grizzled Young Vets.

Undisputed Era (Fish & O'Reilly) vs Grizzled Young Veterans

Zack Gibson started the bout, trading shots with UE's top striker Kyle O'Reilly. Liverpool's #1, with the help of James Drake, managed to take over, dividing O'Reilly from his tag team partner.

A distraction from Fish, however, allowed O'Reilly to damage Drake's knee with a dragon screw leg whip in the ropes. The Era swapped between two strategies: battering Drake with precision striking and tearing apart his knee.

A counter jawbreaker from Drake allowed him to tag in Gibson. The Grizzled Young Vets took out the rest of the Era after connecting with a drop toe hold/dropkick combination on O'Reilly. Gibson then held O'Reilly over his knees on the outside for a springing Drake to deliver a gruesome backbreaker/elbow drop.

The Vets lost control once Fish managed to tag in, with the multi-time champion launching Gibson into Drake with an exploder suplex. He then countered Gibson's Ticket to Ride with a heel hook. Drake broke it up, but was launched out to the floor as O'Reilly tagged in. Chasing the Dragon earned them a two-count.

A four-man brawl puts O'Reilly and Gibson on the floor while Drake and Fish took each other on in the ring. O'Reilly quickly rolled back in, and the Era nearly ended the Dusty Classic hopes for the Vets. However, Imperium appeared, distracting Fish & O'Reilly.

A Ticket to Mayhem dropped O'Reilly, sending the Vets to the finals.

Results: Grizzled Young Veterans defeated the Undisputed Era via pinfall.

OUR BOYS DOING THE UNITED KINGDOM PROUD!



— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 23, 2020

If you're keeping count, that's two back-to-back upset victories for the GYV in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

