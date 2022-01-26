NXT Results: Former champion returns to defend Bron Breakker; Big upset in No.1 contender's match

WWE NXT kicked off with the first round match of the men's Dusty Cup with MSK and Jacket Time facing off to determine which team would join the semi-finals.

MSK vs. Jacket Time - Dusty Cup First Round match on NXT

Kushida and Nash Carter kicked off the match and Wes Lee got the tag early on with MSK in control but Kushida came in with a big dropkick before tagging Ikemen Jiro in. Jacket Time tried for a double team before MSK caught Jiro with some double team moves of their own.

Carter hit Jiro with a stunner on the ropes before Lee came in and we headed for a break. Back in the match, Jiro took a German Suplex and a standing shooting star press before Kushida tagged in for a double team move but Carter broke up the pin.

Kushida countered the Hoverboard lock from Carter before MSK picked up the win with a Blockbuster/Hart Attack combo.

Result: MSK def. Jacket Time

Grade: B

Backstage, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark were finally getting along when Tiffany Stratton came in to say that she was going to beat Shirai tonight.

Cameron Grimes cut a brief promo about going on to face Carmelo Hayes after beating Tony D'Angelo before Melo showed up in the arena.

Santos Escobar was out next with the Legado del Fantasma and called out Bron Breakker for taking shortcuts to becoming the NXT Champion because of his family. Breakker came out and said that Escobar was insecure and said that he was ready to accept the challenge.

Santos Escobar said that Bron Breakker would know when he was ready before walking out and the Legado went after Breakker in the ring. The champion wiped them out and taunted Escobar from the ring as the show continued.

