We got another great episode of WWE NXT tonight, with Becky Lynch setting up a #1 Contender's match while Trick Williams defended his title against Dominik Mysterio.

Tyler Bate & Butch def. Gallus

Lyra Valkyria def. Indi Hartwell & Roxanne Perez

Gigi Dolin def. Blair Davenport

Kelani Jordan def. Izzy Dame

Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail def. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

Dominik Mysterio def. Trick Williams to win the NXT North American Championship

Becky Lynch kicked off NXT and celebrated her title win before saying she and Tiffany Stratton were injured in the match and not cleared to compete.

Becky wanted to elevate the NXT Women's Championship to new heights before discussing who she might face at Halloween Havoc.

Expand Tweet

Lyra Valkyria showed up and talked about her first night watching NXT in 2014, the episode where Becky debuted. She credited Becky with putting Irish wrestling on the map before saying she wanted to face the champ.

Expand Tweet

Indi Hartwell showed up and said she was back for the title she never lost. Roxanne Perez followed the other two and said that she, too, wanted her title back, and she aimed to do it at Halloween Havoc.

Lynch said they deserved a title shot but decided to have a triple threat between Roxanne, Lyra, and Indi to determine who faces her at Halloween Havoc.

WWE NXT Results (October 3, 2023): Tyler Bate & Butch vs. Gallus

Expand Tweet

Butch and Mark Coffey kicked off the match, and Butch was in control early on before Joe ran a distraction, allowing Gallus to take control of the match. Butch was isolated before Bate was tagged in and cleared the ring.

Bate had things under control before tagging Butch back in for a knee strike and the Beats of the Bodhran. Joe ate a big dive to the outside before Bate hit double Tyler Driver '97s on Mark for the win.

Result: Butch & Tyler Bate def. Gallus

Expand Tweet

Gallus attacked Butch after the match, but Ridge Holland came out to make the save.

Grade: B

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov was celebrating his NXT championship win before Trick Williams came out to join him. They congratulated each other before Carmelo Hayes came out to tell Trick that he always knew that Trick could do it. Still, he doubted Trick's ability to defend the title tonight against Dominik Mysterio.

Expand Tweet

Dominik said that even as champ, Trick lived in Carmelo's shadow. Melo said that Judgment Day would play dirty tonight and offered to be ringside for the match, but Trick denied it, saying he wanted to do it alone.

Expand Tweet

Indi Hartwell vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez - NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Expand Tweet

Indi was sent outside before Roxanne and Lyra traded holds in the ring. Valkyria was sent outside, and Indi came back before Roxanne focused on Hartwell's previously injured leg.

The match headed ringside after Roxanne took a big dropkick from Lyra. Roxanne hit a big dive on Valkyria, but Indi took her out with a big boot. Roxanne got the PopRox on Indi, but Kiana James showed up and dragged Roxanne out of the ring before she could get the pin.

Expand Tweet

Becky got up and took out James before Lyra stepped in the ring and hit a splash before picking up the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Indi Hartwell & Roxanne Perez

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Bron Breakker was backstage and told Melo that he knew how it felt to lose a title and a friend. He said it must bother Melo that everyone immediately stopped caring about him and started chanting Trick's name.

Bron tried to drive a wedge between Trick and Melo, asking the former champ to attack Williams to take out his anger.

Expand Tweet

Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport on NXT

Dolin attacked Davenport before the match began, and the bell was rung once they headed inside the ring. Davenport got some big kicks early on, but Dolin dodged a big one before getting some strikes of her own.

Dolin got some big clotheslines before Blair got a chair and was about to hit Dolin with it when the referee got in her way. Blair was playing tug of war with the chair against the ref when Dolin came in from behind and rolled her up for the win.

Result: Gigi Dolin def. Blair Davenport

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

Kiana James said that she was sick of Roxanne getting multiple opportunities while she was always overlooked. She said that Perez would face Asuka next week, and Kiana would take her down afterward.

Expand Tweet

We got introductions for the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament before heading for the first match in the tourney.

Expand Tweet

Kelani Jordan vs. Izzy Dame on NXT

Jordan got strikes and a clothesline early on before Izzy got in control and got a big slam for a near fall. Jordan was caught in the corner and took a big backbreaker before Dame locked in a headlock.

Jordan came back with an arm drag and some dropkicks before getting a top rope crossbody for a near fall. She hit the springboard moonsault in the corner before picking up the win.

Result: Kelani Jordan def. Izzy Dame

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

Thea Hail was headed for a match when Andre Chase and Duke Hudson offered to be at ringside. Hail was ready to say no, but Jacy told them they should accompany them to ringside.

Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice on NXT

Lopez and Vice were in control early on and isolated Thea in the corner before Jacy was tagged in and took them down.

Jacy got some big moves and sent Lopez into the corner before Hail came back and picked up the win with the Kimura Lock.

Result: Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail def. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

Melo was backstage and said that he wouldn't take Bron's advice but instead would face him next week in the ring. He said he spoke to John Cena, who would be ringside for his match next week.

It was then announced that Cody Rhodes will also be making his first ever appearance on the White and Gold brand next week.

Expand Tweet

Trick Williams (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio - NXT North American Championship match

Expand Tweet

Trick was in control early on before Damian Priest and Finn Balor showed up ringside, and the distraction allowed Dominik to get a hold in.

Dom was stomping on Trick before hitting two vertical suplexes but missed the third as Trick came back with a suplex of his own.

Expand Tweet

Rhea ran distraction after sending her title in, and Dom got a DDT on the title belt, but Trick kicked out. Trick took the 619 but had his knee up for the splash.

JD McDonagh came in and got taken out by Trick before Balor attacked him from behind. Dominik came in with the splash and picked up the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Trick Williams to win the NXT North American Championship

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

Paul Heyman showed up after the match and said Melo was accepting advice from John Cena, which meant that Carmelo was also in the Bloodline's crosshairs.

Paul said Roman had told them to support Bron Breakker, and the Bloodline will be in Breakker's corner next week.

Expand Tweet

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.