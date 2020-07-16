It's time once again for WWE NXT! We're one week out from the epic and historic Championship vs Championship match from last week. Adam Cole and Keith Lee put on one of the best matches of the year and an instant classic, and it was the Limitless One who walked away with the gold! Tonight, Lee addressed the NXT Universe.

Io Shirai would also defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox tonight. We also saw Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes in a grudge match, Shotzi Blackheart in action, and much more!

We opened the night with the Champ-Champ himself, Keith Lee! The Moment Maker turned Prophecy Ender has now dubbed himself the History maker. Lee asked for the ring announcer to welcome him to the ring once again, as the first time was so beautiful he just had to hear it one more time.

BASK IN HIS GLORY!



The NXT North American Champion AND NEWWW #NXTChampion @RealKeithLee kicks off #WWENXT right now on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/EBg3KWWHxt — WWE NXT (@TempWWENXT) July 16, 2020

The NXT Double Champion said that, celebrations aside, he got here due to a series of opportunities and that he's no self-made man. His late trainer Killer Tim Brooks set him on the right path, and without him, this moment wouldn't be possible.

The NXT Universe was also there to welcome him with open arms, and he couldn't do any of this without the support of the fans. One final name that Keith Lee had to mention, though, was the big man Dominik Dijakovic. Lee and Dijakovic had one of the greatest rivalries in NXT, and Lee knew that his title reign would have to go through Dijakovic at some point.

Dijakovic was one of the first NXT Superstars to celebrate with Lee last week. Lee said the feud between them both is why he made it to the top. Because of that, the first challenger to Keith Lee's titles will be Dominik Dijakovic. Not only that, but that match will take place tonight!