It's time for another episode of NXT! Tonight was action-packed, featuring the return of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Imperium. We haven't seen Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner in quite a long time, but they'll be in action tonight.

We'll also see the next Triple Threat qualifying match for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Finn Balor will battle two of the most aggressive Superstars on the brand, Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher.

We were treated to a video package highlighting the friendly rivalry between Dominik Dijakovic and NXT Champion Keith Lee. Of course, it ended with the massacre perpetrated by the sinister Karrion Kross on last week's NXT.

NXT Opener: Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai vs Tegan Nox & Io Shirai

Io Shirai was attacked before the match, giving the heels an early advantage. Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox started the bout, but a stalemate led to Shirai and Kai tagging in.

Shirai got some revenge for the past two weeks of cheap shots, lighting up Kai with a series of kicks. The NXT Women's Champion seemingly had Kai on the ropes, but a surprise kick to the jaw put Kai back in the bout. Shirai was cut off from her corner, being forced to withstand a storm from Kai and LeRae while Nox watched on.

Shirai turned things around with a flapjack, dropping Kai on her face. The Lotus Lock was broken up by Candice Lerae, but she was immediately sent to the floor by Nox. WIth Nox tagging in, she and the champ failed to hit a double suplex on Kai, as Shirai was pulled to the floor.

LeRae was in next, launching Nox into the steel steps. Kai and LeRae took turns torturing Nox mere feet away from Shirai. However, after a distraction from Io Shirai, Nox dropped LeRae with a headbutt, giving her a prime opportunity to tag in Shirai.

Kai ran in as well, and the champ was on fire. Kai chased Shirai into the corner but was rocked with an enziguri. LeRae attempted to break up her momentum only to be met with a palm strike. A missile dropkick from the top gave Shirai a nearfall.

Though Kai escaped a Tiger Driver, a German suplex spiked her. Shirai took too much time to set up for the moonsault, though, allowing Kai to cut her off. Shirai was able to block a superplex and trapped Kai for a hanging double stomp. Kai kicked out and tagged in LeRae.

LeRae was still struggling to get to her feet, so a Tiger Feint Kick landed spot on. A springboard missile dropkick and a running double knee in the corner left LeRae open as Shirai hit Kai on the floor with a suicide dive.

Nox hit the Shiniest Wizard on LeRae, and Shirai followed with the moonsault for the win.

Results: Io Shirai & Tegan Nox defeated Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai on NXT.

Grade: B+

"Let's figure out a time for he and I to talk. This does seems like a miscommunication." - @PatMcAfeeShow to @TripleH about @AdamColePro #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qbucAyuf6o — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2020

We get some highlights from Adam Cole's appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Cole and McAfee got into a pretty heated argument, leading to Cole storming off, but not before dropping some expletives and shoving one of the staff members.