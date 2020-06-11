WWE NXT Results (June 10th, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

A huge heel return shocked the NXT Universe while Adam Cole's time as Champion may be coming to an end!

The NXT Champion is surrounded by worthy contenders to his throne.

Scarlett sends an ominous message...but to whom?

We're three days removed from NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and what a show it was! Adam Cole and Keith Lee retained their titles against Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano, respectively. Io Shirai defied the odds and defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair to become the new NXT Woman's Champion. Not to mention the utter destruction of Tommaso Ciampa by Karrion Kross.

Kross, it seems, already had his sights set on a shiny new prize, but we'll get into that later on in the night. We kicked off the show with the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time.

The NXT Champion triumphantly returns

Adam Cole is out first, and he's accompanied by Bobby Fish and Roddy Strong! Cole wasn't teasing earlier today. He found them after they were kidnapped by Dexter Lumis at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

The NXT Champion said that Velveteen Dream is one of the greatest Superstars that NXT has, but he's just not Adam Cole, Bay-bay. Now that Dream is no longer allowed to challenge him, who's next? Well, according to the champ, it doesn't matter.

Adam Cole is the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history, and nobody would be able to end his reign. Contenders aside, Cole's next target was Dexter Lumis, who like I mentioned above, kidnapped Bobby Fish and Roddy Strong.

Strong was visually shaken and was seeing the psychotic Lumis in the crowd. However, when the Undisputed Era turned around never saw him. Fish and Cole calmed the Messiah of the Backbreakers down, and Cole said tonight was about getting his revenge for his best friends. Tonight, Cole will take on Lumis in the main event, and it's just another body he's looking forward to going through on the NXT roster.

The Tortured Artist stared on from the shadows as the Era boys backed up the ramp. Strong wasn't seeing things.

Next up, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae looked to get revenge over their opponents from NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Keith Lee and Mia Yim.

