WWE NXT Results (June 24th, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

Adam Cole found out who will be his next challenger on NXT while Karrion Kross produced another dominating performance.

Dexter Lumis continued to haunt the Undisputed Era on NXT.

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Dakota Kai lays down the gauntlet, and Karrion Kross dominates once again

Tonight's the night. It's a Triple Threat match for Keith Lee's NXT North American Championship. The winner will not only hold that gold but will get an opportunity at Adam Cole's NXT Championship next month. Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, and Finn Balor are all looking to become the first WWE Superstar to hold both titles at the same time.

We were treated to some footage earlier in the day which showed Cameron Grimes high-tailing it from the scene of a rather nasty crime. Damien Priest was found pinned between his car door, screaming in pain and grabbing at his back. They were scheduled to face one another tonight.

Cameron Grimes did enter the arena, calling out Priest for slashing his own tires and lying about injuries. He assumed that Preist would never make it to the ring, and demand the referee give him a win by way of forfeit.

Well, the Archer of Infamy is not a man known to back down from a challenge.

Cameron Grimes vs Damian Priest on NXT

Priest caught Grimes running in with a nasty right hand, and continued to pelt him with punches and kicks. Grimes managed to fight out of a chokelam, but was rocked with a big boot for his trouble.

Grimes avoided a running splash in the corner, and focused up on the bandaging around Priest's adbomen. Priest found a way to fight through the pain, delivering a sky-high one-handed chokeslam. Still, Grimes managed to save himself by rolling out of the ring to prevent the pin.

Advertisement

Priest followed, leading to a brawl between the two on the floor. Grimes was able to avoid the Razor's Edge on the apron as Priest's back gave way. He followed up with the Cave In, but it wouldn't keep Priest down on the floor.

Priest avoided a second one, but again his back gave out. Grimes finally drove Priest into the mat with a second Cave In, giving him another huge upset win, this time over the Archer of Infamy.

Results: Cameron Grimes defeated Damian Preist via pinfall to kick off NXT.

Grade: B-

Robert Stone ran into Rhea Ripley again, this time in the parking lot. He attempted, once again, to bring the Mosh Pit Kid into the fold, and just like two weeks ago, was sent into the trash. This time around, Aliyah came in and bit off a bit more than she could chew, slapping the former NXT Women's Champion.

We'll see these two face off on NXT later in the night.

1 / 7 NEXT