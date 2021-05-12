NXT Results: Former Undisputed Era member returns; Incredible finish to main event

NXT spoiled the WWE Universe tonight with two major championship bouts. In the main event, Santos Escobar looked to regain what he felt was rightfully his, battling Kushida for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in a 2-Out-Of-3-Falls Match.

Raquel Gonzalez was looking to finally get rid of Mercedes Martinez should she retain the title in their match-up tonight.

Cool Kyle O'Reilly was left in a bad way this week, but found a friend in a former Undisputed Era member. Who came to O'Reilly's rescue tonight? Read on to find out.

All that, plus the debut of a brand new faction following Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. We kicked off with NXT Champion Karrion Kross fighting The Way's Austin Theory.

Austin Theory w/Johnny Gargano vs Karrion Kross w/Scarlett on NXT

The bravado Austin Theory felt last week was completely gone once the NXT Champion made his entrance. Theory was hesitant but threw a few shots the way of Karrion Kross. A beautiful standing dropkick only made Kross angry, and the champ delivered a hellacious big boot in the corner.

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano stared on as Kross dominated Austin. As Theory's clothesline ran into a brick wall, Kross responded with one that turned him inside out.

Karrion Kross brought out a classic Mean Mark Callous style Heart Punch, followed by another boot to the jaw.

A Saito Suplex launched Theory high and planted him right on his neck. As Karrion went for the Doomsday Saito, Gargano distracted the referee and allowed Theory to scratch at the eyes of the NXT Champion.

On the floor, a DDT spiked Kross and nearly cost him the match. Back in the ring, a knee to the jaw leveled him, allowing Mr. All Day of NXT to pound him into the mat.

Austin Theory showed off his incredible power, launching Kross overhead with a fallaway slam. However, Kross stood right up out of it, hitting Theory with back-to-back Doomsday Saitos. After that, the Running Elbow to the back of the neck knocked Theory out.

As Gargano stared on, Kross looked him dead in the eyes and locked in the Kross Jacket.

Results: Karrion Kross defeated Austin Theory via submission.

Grade: B

It was a submission victory but it may as well have been a knockout. Theory was done before the Kross Jacket was locked in. As Kross stared on at Gargano, former NXT Champion Finn Balor appeared behind him.

Balor stated he wanted his rematch, and Kross agreed with The Prince of NXT. Looks like Kross's first defense will be against the man he beat for gold.

Leon Ruff was with NXT GM William Regal backstage, demanding a match tonight. Regal refused, stating that he needed to take a week off after what happened during his match with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott on the previous NXT. Ruff was furious, throwing a temper tantrum like a child.

1 / 7 NEXT