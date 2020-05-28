The main event was brutal!

We're well on our way to NXT TakeOver: In Your House. With Adam Cole worrying about Velveteen Dream, One-Two calling out Imperium, Charlotte Flair defending her title against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai, and Johnny Gargano stalking Keith Lee, we've got a great selection of title bouts set up.

Tonight, though, was all about the implosion of the BroserWeights 2.0. Timothy Thatcher turned his back on Matt Riddle weeks ago, allowing Imperium to pick up the NXT Tag Team Titles in a two-on-one beatdown. That same night, Riddle picked up a pinfall victory over Thatcher. Tonight, Thatcher wanted redemption, and he'd get his chance in the first-ever NXT Fight Pit!

Last week, Drake Maverick picked up the biggest win in his WWE career, knocking off Kushida to move onto 2-1 in Group A of the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. However, with Kushida and Jake Atlas also sitting at 2-1, this left NXT with a tough decision. Who advanced to the finals of the tournament? Who will face El Hijo del Fantasma to crown the new champion?

Easy enough, make it a Triple Threat.

Group A Triple Threat for the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Drake Maverick vs Jake Atlas vs Kushida

Drake Maverick is two wins away from becoming a champion and much, much more

Jake Atlas launched Drake Maverick overheard, sending him into Kushida for a dropkick. A backbreaker took the former 205 Live GM down, and Kushida took advantage, sending Atlas to the floor to try and lock maverick in the Hoverboard Lock.

Atlas broke it up and sent Kushida to the floor, taking him out with a moonsault. He rolled inside to cover Drake for a nearfall. As Maverick recovered, Atlas and Kushida battled on. Kushida hit the hip toss/basement dropkick combo on Atlas, then set up both competitors in opposite corners for running palm strikes.

As Kushida took Maverick to the top, Atlas stopped the superplex. Kushida managed to roll up Atlas with the O'Connor roll, and countered an attack from Drake, turning it into a bridging suplex and nearly pinning both men at the same time. Maverick forced a break just in time.

Advertisement

Back from the break, Drake had the momentum, taking out both of his opponents with a series of kicks. Maverick avoided da handspring double kick from Kushida, which ran into Atlas. Kushida followed up with a dive to Atlas before jumping back inside to spike Maverick with a tornado DDT.

Kushida's cross armbreaker was countered with a roll-up, but he broke out. As Maverick stood up, he was hammered with a running knee to the jaw by Atlas. Kushida was taken down with a spinning reverse suplex as well, but Atlas couldn't get the pinfall.

With Maverick in the corner, Maverick ran in but was sent into the ring post. Maverick hit the Underdog and would've got the win had Kushida not been there to break it up. Kushida knocked out Maverick with the wind-up punch, and was immediately slammed on his neck with a German suplex by Atlas.

Atlas moved up for the Rainbow DDT and spiked Maverick. Kushida, though, pulled him to the floor. Atlas rocked Kushida with a boot that nearly took his head off and set his sights back on Maverick.

Kushida stopped another Rainbow DDT, following the newcomer to the top rope. Maverick ran in as they were brawling, knocking Atlas off with a leaping uppercut. Kushida locked in the Sakuraba Lock, but it was immediately broken when Atlas knocked Maverick down with a roundhouse.

Kushida turned Atlas over for the cross arm breaker from the top, synching it in right in the middle of the ring. Just as Atlas was going to tap out, Maverick covered Atlas, securing the win.

Results: Drake Maverick defeated Jake Atlas via pinfall.

Grade: A

NXT's resident underdog picks up yet another incredible win for Drake Maverick. In a block that held some of the greatest talents in the world, Maverick was able to emerge on top. His next opponent, El Hijo del Fantasma, met him ringside, shaking his hand and staring him down.