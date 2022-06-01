WWE NXT Results: Top Champion destroyed; Popular Tag Team teases breakup - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 31st, 2022)

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp kicked off NXT 2.0 and were headed for a match against Pretty Deadly. Strong told The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile to take the night off before heading out to the ring.

WWE NXT Results (May 31st, 2022): Diamond Mine vs. Pretty Deadly

Prince and Roderick kicked off the match, and Wilson was tagged in with the champs in control early on. Roddy and Kemp returned with some tandem backbreaker before Strong followed up with a Gutbuster on Prince. Wilson came back in and took another backbreaker from Roddy as the match continued.

Outside the ring, Prince sent Kemp into the steel steps before the champs tried to attack Roddy with their titles. The Creed Brothers came out, and Julius tanked the shot with the belt with his face, saving Roderick. The distraction allowed Pretty Deadly to hit Spilled Milk on Roddy and get the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Diamond Mine

Grade: B

Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa were backstage when Duke Hudson walked in and started arguing with them about who deserved a title shot. Solo and Hudson set up a match for later on NXT.

Grayson Waller was backstage and was trash-talking Josh Briggs, who showed up behind him. The two set up a match for later as NXT continued.

Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar were at their yacht meeting with the rest of Legado Del Fantasma and Don's associates. The two teams set up a six-man tag team match with the stipulation that the losers would have to join the winners' team.

Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez on NXT

Lopez was in control early on in the match and dodged most of Jade's strikes while getting a near fall off a slam. Jade was caught in a submission on the mat but managed to grab the ropes and send Lopez outside with a counter.

Cora got some big moves in, including a double stomp before getting a near fall. Elektra hit a modified Blue Thunder Bomb before being kicked off the top rope. Jade hit the top rope senton to pick up the win.

Result: Cora Jade def. Elektra Lopez

Grade: B-

Wes Lee was backstage, and Sanga wished him luck for his match with Xyon Quinn, which was up next.

Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn on NXT

Quinn was dominating early in the match and took Lee down before kicking him over and over on the mat. Quinn had Lee by the arm and held him down to the mat before dropping him with his injured ribs on the ropes.

Quinn hit Lee with the Lawn Dart and sent him into the middle turnbuckle. Xyon set up for his finisher, but Lee managed to roll him up for a surprise pin and get the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Xyon Quinn

Grade: C

Backstage, Roderick Strong was furious at his team for interfering in the match. He told the Creed Brothers that if they failed to beat Pretty Deadly for the titles at NXT: In Your House, the duo would be kicked out of Diamond Mine.

Joe Gacy was backstage and cut a promo about the Steiner Brothers being somewhat off their rockers when they were still on the roster. Gacy said that Bron, too, had no control over himself when he was angry, which would lead to his downfall.

We saw Breakker freaking out in his locker room as the lights flickered, and he almost smashed a TV. However, he gathered himself at the last moment.

Kayden, Katana, and Wendy Choo were in the ring with Toxic Attraction for the NXT In Your House match contract signing. The champs made fun of the rookies and reminded them that it would be their first premium live event.

The challengers fired back and reminded Toxic Attraction that they already beat them. The champs kept on talking and called the challengers 'children' before the crowd turned on them. The signatures were done before Wendy shot a spitball at Mandy.

A brawl broke out, and the tag team champions were tossed out of the ring before Katana and Kayden set up a table in the ring and put Mandy on top of it. Wendy got a big dive and sent her through the table.

Ivy Nile was backstage when Kiana James came in and said that the Creeds had very little chance of winning the titles at NXT: In Your House. Nile attacked her but then backed off.

Solo Sikoa vs. Duke Hudson on NXT

Hudson took a beating early on but managed to turn things around with a big German suplex. He then hit a few more suplexes but failed to get the pin. Sikoa got up and tried for some strikes but took yet another suplex for a near fall.

Sikoa got in control and was tossing Hudson around before getting a Samoan Drop followed by a hip attack in the corner. Solo went up the ropes and hit the splash before picking up the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Duke Hudson

Grade: C

Newcomer Thea Hail announced that she will be joining Chase U now that she is done with High School.

Josh Briggs vs. Grayson Waller on NXT

Briggs had the early advantage and dropped Waller on the ropes before the latter came back with a kick to the back of the head. Waller got some big kicks in but took a vertical suplex from Briggs.

Von Wagner and Robert Stone showed up at ringside, and Wagner headed up to the apron, distracting Briggs. Waller used the distraction to blindside Briggs with the rolling cutter and picked up the win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. Josh Briggs

Grade: B-

After the match, Wagner attacked Briggs and sent his arm into the ring post, but Jensen rushed in to make the save.

Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James on NXT

Nile was dominating the match early on, but James locked in a hold on the mat. The former came back with some huge kicks and got a near fall before James lifted her and drove her into the corner.

James tried for a suplex, but it was blocked before Nile turned it into a submission move. James broke free, but took more kicks before Ivy slammed her on the mat one last time before getting the win.

Result: Ivy Nile def. Kiana James

Grade: C

Pretty Deadly came out to mock Nile and asked her what she would do when Diamond Mine was over. The Creed Brothers came out and took them down before NXT continued.

Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer on NXT

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were on commentary as Grimes took control of the match early on with a hold. Frazer sent Grimes outside with a hurricanrana before trying for a dive, but the champ dodged it as we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Frazer was leaping all around the ring but caught a big slam for a near fall. The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring before Grimes took a kick to the head but took Frazer down with a clothesline.

Frazer went up to the top rope before Grimes went after him and got a German suplex from the top. Grimes followed up with the cave in and picked up the win. Melo came into the ring to attack Grimes after the match, but the champ fought him off. Trick and Melo then retreated as NXT went off the air.

Result: Cameron Grimes def. Nathan Frazer

Grade: B

Episode rating: B-

Diamond Mine hinted at a possible breakup after NXT: In Your House, while Cora Jade picked up a big win on tonight's NXT. Wendy Choo and her buddies took out Toxic Attraction while Grimes and Frazer put on a great main event.

