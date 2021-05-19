NXT Results: New Champion crowned; Top faction kicks out member

NXT is one week away from a major title bout with Karrion Kross vs Finn Balor II. However, tonight's episode was historic in its own right, as Johnny Gargano defended the NXT North American Championship against Bronson Reed in a steel cage match.

Indi Hartwell found out some important information regarding her possible romance with Dexter Lumis while two teams got ready to determine the No.1 Contenders for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Another faction fell apart this week as a member of a major group was ousted. All that and much more tonight.

We kicked the night off with an excellent match between two young NXT Superstars, Toni Storm, and Zoey Stark. These women are in the middle of a heated feud to see who is truly the best, and if their first match was anything to go by, this next installment was gonna be a show-stealer.

Toni Storm vs Zoey Stark on NXT

Former NXT UK Champion Toni Storm struggled in the opening moments of this match, as she was sent to the floor for a big dive from Zoey Stark. Following up, Stark hit a springboard dropkick on Storm. However, Toni yanked her off the apron, causing a bad landing on the spine.

Storm left Stark against the stairs, crashing into her with a running hip attack. Back in the ring, the former NXT UK Women's Champion caught Zoey Stark with a beautiful snap suplex for a two-count.

A backbreaker earned Storm another near fall. Stark finally got a chance to breathe after rocking Toni with an enzuigiri. They traded shots throughout NXT's first break, and when we came back, Stark stunned Storm with a thrust kick.

A sliding clothesline and sliding knee to the face both left Storm down for a close count. Toni blocked the half-and-half suplex, but her Storm Zero was countered into a hurricanrana. Stark followed with a half-and-half for a two-count.

Storm ducked a clothesline and hit the German suplex. After that, Storm Zero connected, yet somehow NXT's favorite underdog kicked out.

Storm then brought out a new finisher that was truly spectacular. A reverse headlock takeover into a DDT spiked Stark right on her head. There was no kicking out of that.

Results: Toni Storm defeated Zoey Stark via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: B+

Storm's celebration was cut short when Franky Monet interrupted and stole her spotlight.

MSK had a lot of teams coming after their NXT Tag Team Titles. Backstage, Legado Del Fantasma and Team Dad (working name) locked horns, believing that both teams were deserving of the shot at MSK.

That's why we'd get a match between these four men. Who would emerge as the true No.1 Contenders to the NXT Tag Team Champions?

