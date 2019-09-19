WWE NXT Results (September 18th, 2019): The Black & Gold brand debuts on USA, UK Superstars invade

Velveteen Dream was the last man standing between the Undisputed Era and all the gold

For years, NXT was the #1 program on the WWE Network, giving the more hardcore fanbase consistent top tier wrestling. WWE Superstars like Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and more made their start with the company by working the Black & Gold brand in the Full Sail Arena, giving the WWE Universe hundreds of instant classics to look back on.

Tonight, NXT made its move to live television, joining Raw on the USA Network, and they kicked off the legendary episode with one incredible match. Shayna Baszler has yet to find a challenger for her NXT Women's Championship at this point, leading to General Manager William Regal making a #1 contender's match between four of the best female Superstars on the roster.

Io Shirai vs Bianca Belair vs Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae

LeRae moved right to Shirai as Belar sent Yim outside. LeRae attempted a dive onto Shirai but was dropped with a shoulder block from Belair. The Est. of NXT dropped her with an incredible military press slam.

Shirai attempted to get back inside only to be knocked off the apron with a handspring kick into the ropes and rebounding for a moonsault. Belair's pinfall was broken up by Mia Yim. Belair then set her sights on Yim, only for the pinfall to again be broken up, this time by Shirai.

Shirai took Yim out with a TIger Feint Kick and LeRae with a kick to the jaw, finally dropping Belair with a springboard dropkick. However, Yim recovered and took out both Belair and Shirai via a tornado DDT/enziguri combination. LeRae finally got some offense in, breaking up the pinfall and dropping Shirai face-first on the apron with a facebuster.

As LeRae moved out to brawl with Belair, Yim crashed into them with a suicide dive. Not to be outdone by her competitors, Io Shirai leapt onto them from the top rope, taking them all out thanks to a beautiful moonsault as we cut to commercial break.

Back from commercial, we saw a Tower of Doom with LeRae bringing Shirai, Yim, and Belair down to the mat. LeRae was back to her feet first and locked Shirai in an Iron Octopus stretch. However, Yim broke it up thanks to a massive boot to the face. Belair spiked her with a spinebuster, but when she turned around, was met by the Queen of the Sky who took her down with a double underhook backbreaker.

As Yim rolled outside, LeRae sent Shirai out as well with a German suplex. Belair countered the Poison Rana with a KOD attempt, only for Yim to rock her with a series of punches. The Code Blue connected but Shirai broke up the pinfall.

As Yim and Shirai battled back and forth, they were leveled by a massive pair of spears from Belair. She finally connected with the KOD, but a Protect Ya Neck by Yim sent her outside. Shirai sent Yim crashing to the ground floor with a dropkick, but the HBIC made it back up in time to push her off the ropes before she could hit a moonsault.

LeRae moved up top to brawl with Yim, leading to a Poison Rana. A springboard moonsault ended the first NXT match on the USA Network, and pushed Candice LeRae to the #1 contender's spot.

.@CandiceLeRae stands tall! Phenomenal match from all four women!! pic.twitter.com/tY8gDmTIEt — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 19, 2019

Results: Candice LeRae defeated Mia Yim via pinfall.

LeRae celebrated at the top of the ramp only to be met by Shayna Baszler, backed up as always by Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Baszler attempted to punk LeRae, but she didn't back down, staring Baszler in the face even as the Henchwoman loomed behind her.

Adam Cole was seen backstage with Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Era. The group was only one title away from fulfilling the Undisputed Prophecy. With Cole as the NXT Champion and Fish & Kyle O'Reilly draped in NXT Tag Gold, the last title they had to collect was the NXT North American Championship.

However, that would be easier said than done, as Strong must now dethrone the Vainglorious One, The Velveteen Dream.

