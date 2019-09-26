WWE NXT Results (September 25th, 2019): Riddle and Dain brawl for a title shot, Walter makes an impact

Adam Cole's title reign may be in jeopardy

The second live episode of NXT was just as exciting as the first, as the opening hour on the USA Network featured two hellacious brawls between four of the brand's most dominant competitors.

Killian Dain and Matt Riddle have been at each other's throats for months now. Tonight, they finally settled the score in a street fight, with the winner moving on to face Adam Cole for the NXT Championship next week during the first two-hour episode on USA. After multiple no-contest and double count-out brawls, the Hound of Ulster and the King of Bros had something to fight for; gold.

After finally ending the Dream during last week's NXT, Roderick Strong captured the NXT North American Championship. Tonight, the Undisputed Era stood above the commentary desk holding every championship on the brand. A good seat for the opening match of the night. In a series that's only found one decisive victory, fans were expecting a slobber knocker between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic tonight. With the record at 1-0-1 (Dijakovic-Lee-Draw), Lee needed a victory here.

Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic

The kaiju of NXT circled the ring, ready to finish up their three-match series. Lee nearly decapitated Dijakovic with a leaping spinning back kick, but the big man avoided it. Dijakovic dodged another attack in the corner and was sent into the ropes, where he rebounded into a crossbody from the Limitless One.

Lee sent Dijakovic over the ropes with a massive Pounce. Luckily for Dijakovic, he held onto the ropes and avoided a serious crash and burn onto the floor outside. On the apron, they blocked suplex attempts, with Dijakovic stunning Lee via knee to the dome. Lee responded with a headbutt and made his way to the apron, crossing through the ropes.

Dijakovic's chokeslam was blocked at first, but a kick to the gut allowed him to connect, driving him spine first on the apron as we went to commercial.

Back from the break, Lee had recovered and was absolutely mauling Dijakovic, battering him with massive punches and a devastating one-handed spinebuster. In the corner, Dijakovic responded by driving Lee's face into the turnbuckle. However, Dijakovic's bragging came back to bite him, with Lee immediately recovering and smashing Dijakovic into the turnbuckle, sending him outside and leaping onto him with a corkscrew plancha.

Back inside the ring, Dijakovic countered Lee with a guillotine. Lee attempted to pick him up for a suplex but fell to the ground, nearly getting rolled up in the process. Luckily he found himself near the ropes. Back to their feet, a punching/spinning back elbow combination was capped off by a stiff headbutt. Following that, Lee hit a picture perfect 340lb moonsault from the second rope.

Somehow Dijakovic was able to kick out. Lee brought him to the top rope, looking for a Spanish Fly. Dijakovic battered Lee's neck with elbow strikes and went over with a second rope Canadian Destroyer. However, it wasn't enough to put away his long-time rival.

He followed up with a moonsault of his own, but Lee sat up following the splash, holding Dijakovic in his arms. Rolling through, Lee drove him nearly through the mat with a Big Bang Catastrophe.

Results: Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic via pinfall.

With that, the record in NXT sits at 1-1-1, with one match ending in double count-out. Where we go from here is unknown, but it's clear that there's more left in this titanic rivalry.

