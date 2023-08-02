We got another great episode of NXT following The Great American Bash, with Dragon Lee setting up a North American Title match for next week. The newly crowned tag champs were attacked while we got some great matches tonight on NXT.

We saw the new NXT Tag Team Champs Stacks and Tony D'Angelo show up to the arena before being attacked by Gallus. The former tag champs overpowered the duo, and the champs took quite a beating before we headed for the opening match.

WWE NXT Results (August 1, 2023): Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria

Jayne attacked Lyra before the bell and hit a dive from the apron before heading back to the ring to start the match. Jacy was in control early on and sent Valkyria into the corner with spears before the latter came back with a big dropkick.

Valkyria got some big kicks for a near fall before taking a big boot and a spinebuster. Jacy got a superkick but took a spinning heel kick from Valkyria before the latter hit a frog splash for the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Jacy Jayne

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT, Trick Williams was concerned about looking like a sidekick and wanted to face Ilja Dragunov in a singles match to further his own career.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were out next, and they were interrupted by Dragon Lee. Lee wanted to tell Dom that Rey was the greatest luchador in history and that Dom was nothing without his 'mami.'

Lee wanted a title match next week, and Dom accepted it before Rhea said that she will be there too. Lee said that he won't be there alone either before Rey showed up on the Titantron. Rey said that he would be in Dragon Lee's corner next week to help him with the NXT North American Title.

Wes Lee was furious about losing thrice in a row, and Carmelo Hayes told him to chill out. Noam Dar showed up with his fake trophy and Oro Mensah before a brawl broke out between them and Lee & Hayes.

Chase U was in a backstage interview, and Thea Hail was understandably unhappy about Andre Chase forfeiting the title match for her on Sunday. Baron Corbin came in and tried to tell Hail that she wasn't good enough before Andre got in his face and challenged him to a match.

Eddie Thorpe vs. Dijak on NXT

Thorpe started off strong but was sent into the corner before Dijak got a near fall off a big spinebuster. Dijak took a kick to the midsection before lifting Thorpe up on his shoulders.

Thorpe countered out of the move and hit a German Suplex. Dijak was sent outside but came back with a spinning kick to the injured shoulder of Thorpe and picked up the win.

Result: Dijak def. Eddie Thorpe

Grade: B+

Tony D'Angelo was on the phone and called in a favor from someone to help with the Gallus situation.

Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon on NXT

Leon and Lopez kicked off the match, and Feroz came with a tag early on for a double-team move. Vice ran distraction from the apron and then tagged in before hitting a big kick and a hip attack.

Lopez came back with a kick before Leon tagged back in and hit some suplexes. Leon got a falcon arrow, but the following pin was broken up. We got a big sequence of moves with Feroz and Lopez being sent outside before Vice got the spinning heel kick for the win.

Result: Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez def. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon

Grade: B

Carmelo Hayes & Wes Lee vs. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah on NXT

Lee and Hayes were in control early on and had Oro in the corner before Wes got some near fall. Hayes came in and got a near fall of his own before the rest of Noam's group dragged Mensah outside to save him from a top rope move.

Dar was in control when NXT returned from a commercial break and made the tag to Mensah, who got a big slam on Lee. Hayes hit a big spinning DDT before Meta Four ran distraction once more leading to Mensah breaking the pin off a big dive from Lee.

Lee tried to hit Dar, but Hayes took the Cardiac Kick before Noam came in with the Shining Wizard on Lee for the win.

Result: Noam Dar & Oro Mensah def. Carmelo Hayes & Wes Lee

Grade: B+

Bron Breakker called Von Wagner out in a pre-recorded promo and said that he was nothing. He threatened to hurt Von even more if he came after Breakker.

Axiom was in the parking and tried to tell Dominik and Rhea that he was looking forward to Rey showing up next week. Mustafa Ali showed up and was getting in between them to talk about the North American Title before Dom and Rhea ignored him and walked off.

Andre Chase vs. Baron Corbin on NXT

Chase was sent outside early on, and Corbin was dominating as he drove Andre into the barricades. Chase came back with a takedown, and the Chase U kicks before heading up top.

Corbin dodged a dive and hit a spinebuster before locking in a single-legged crab. Andre was in the hold when Thea threw in the towel for him, but the ref missed it. Thea walked off before Corbin hit the End of Days before getting the win.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Andre Chase

Grade: B

Meta Four were backstage when Tyler Bate came in and challenged Dar to a match next week.

The Schism was out next with some new masked members. They wanted to get to the bottom of who attacked the Dyad last week. All the new members were asked to take off their masks, and one of the guys turned out to be Ikemen Jiro, who we haven't seen in a while.

The last two masked guys were in the ring, and the Dyad attacked them. It turned out not to be the Creed Brothers who they thought it would be. The real Creed Brothers showed up on the Titantron, and they were pretending to be on vacation while clearly sitting in front of a green screen.

Joe Gacy called for all of his followers to find the Creed Brothers, essentially putting out a bounty for the two.

Cora Jade stormed into the locker room and said that she was leaving.

Gallus vs. Stacks, Tony D’Angelo & Santos Escobar on NXT

Santos Escobar was the mystery partner, and the match kicked off with a big brawl as the former tag champs were driven out of the ring. Stacks and Wolfgang started the match, and the tag champs were in control early on.

D’Angelo and his team got triple tandem uppercuts on Gallus as the match went on. Escobar got a big top rope rana on Mark before Tony and Stacks got their finisher and picked up the win.

Result: Stacks, Tony D’Angelo & Santos Escobar def. Gallus

Grade: B+

Before NXT went off the air, Ilja Dragunov sent a message to Trick Williams, threatening to wipe him out.

