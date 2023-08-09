Tonight's episode of NXT saw Rey Mysterio show up to help Dragon Lee compete against Dominik Mysterio. Noam Dar lost the fake Heritage Cup in his second title loss in a row, while Von Wagner and Bron Breakker put on a hard-hitting match.

Mustafa Ali def. Axiom

Blair Davenport def. Kelani Jordan

Tyler Bate def. Noam Dar to win the counterfeit Heritage Cup

Bron Breakker def. Von Wagner

Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak def. Briggs & Jensen

Kiana James def. Ivy Nile

Dominik Mysterio def. Dragon Lee to retain the NXT North American Title

WWE NXT Results (August 8, 2023): Axiom vs. Mustafa Ali

WWE @WWE



What a move by @Axiom_WWE!



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/J0dsgNEytO What a move by @Axiom_WWE!

Ali started off strong and got the first takedown before Axiom sent him outside. SCRYPTS showed up on the entrance ramp before Ali dodged a big top rope move and got a near fall.

Newcomers Bronco and Lucien showed up alongside SCRYPTS as the match went on, and Ali lifted Axiom with a triangle hold locked in and slammed him on the mat. Ali grabbed Axiom by the mask before shoving him off the top rope and onto the floor outside.

Ali dragged Axiom back into the ring and hit the 450 Splash before getting the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Axiom

WWE @WWE



Could @AliWWE be the future NXT North American Champion? 🤔



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/V2kztY4VV4 "Whoever is the winner of tonight's North American Championship Match, I want you to know, that I'm next in line."Could @AliWWE be the future NXT North American Champion? 🤔

Grade: B

A bunch of superstars, including Ikemen Jiro, were on the ground backstage after an attack from the Schism, and they vowed to find the Creed Brothers tonight no matter what they had to do.

Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport on NXT

Jordan took a big boot early on before she was sent into the turnbuckles in the corner. Blair set Jordan up on the ropes and hit a double stomp to the back before getting the knee strike to the head for the win.

Result: Blair Davenport def. Kelani Jordan

After the match, Dana Brooke chased Blair off with a belt before she could attack Jordan. Blair ran away, and Brooke almost hit Jordan before backing off.

Grade: C

Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate - Counterfeit Heritage Cup match

WWE @WWE



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mnsCCsrIgQ These two are putting EVERYTHING on the line tonight!

Round 1 kicked off with Tyler locking in a submission hold, but Dar reversed it before taking a dropkick to the face. They traded holds again before Dar got a takedown for a near fall.

Tyler got a big slam, and they took each other out with clotheslines before the timer hit zero. Round 2 was fairly short, with Bate getting a quick pin off the Tyler Driver 97, and we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, we saw Round 3 close with another double clothesline leading to a near fall in favor of Bate. Dar went after the injured knee of Tyler as the match went on, and Bate tapped out from a knee bar as Round 4 ended.

Dar had the early advantage in Round 5, but Tyler got a big suplex before being caught in the knee bar once more. Mensah got on the apron and got taken out before Dar reversed the Tyler Driver but got rolled up for the win.

Result: Tyler Bate def. Noam Dar to win the Counterfeit Heritage Cup

WWE NXT @WWENXT



Tyler Bate wins and takes his "Heritage Cup"



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/R9e0HfSpqb Heartbreak for @NoamDar!Tyler Bate wins and takes his "Heritage Cup"

Grade: B+

Schism were still looking for the Creeds and beat down Hank and Tank for not knowing where they were.

Dijak and Wes Lee were both trying to talk to Carmelo Hayes, but the champ ran off. Dijak got angry and destroyed Lee in the locker room before NXT continued.

WWE @WWE



@DijakWWE AND @WesLee_WWE want the title!



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uyj5Fqh6b7 The NXT Championship scene is heating up@DijakWWE AND @WesLee_WWE want the title!

Ilja Dragunov showed up and called Trick Williams out to the ring. Williams showed up, and Ilja blamed him for the loss at The Great American Bash. Trick said that it was Dragunov's own fault for losing the match before challenging him to a match at NXT Heatwave, and Ilja agreed to it.

WWE @WWE



@_trickwilliams and @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR absolutely brought it tonight



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1xdxq1draK Goosebumps.@_trickwilliams and @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR absolutely brought it tonight

Rey Mysterio was hyping up Roxanne Perez and Thea Hail backstage before Hail asked him about his son Dominik. Rey said that he hopes that one day Dom will realize who his real family is.

WWE @WWE



From one underdog to another, @reymysterio gives some great advice to @theahail_wwe



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/q3h1Yhd6pQ "I truly believe you're going to be a champion one day."From one underdog to another, @reymysterio gives some great advice to @theahail_wwe

Von Wagner vs. Bron Breakker on NXT

Von went down with an early tackle from the former NXT Champ before taking some big hits in the corner. Von came back with some strikes before Bron hit a big clothesline. Bron went for a standing shooting star, but Von got his knees up.

Bron was overpowered shortly after, and Von got some massive headbutts, but Breakker managed to step back in with a spear and pick up the sudden win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Von Wagner

After the match, Bron attacked Mr. Stone, but Von got up and hit a knee strike before putting him through the announce desk.

Grade: B+

Schism went after Tony D and Stacks next, and the tag champs brought out crowbars causing Gacy and his cult to retreat really quickly.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik were backstage, and Lyra Valkyria came in to say that Rhea was a manipulator and she should let Dom fight on his own tonight.

WWE @WWE



@Real_Valkyria just put @RheaRipley_WWE in her place



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Id340ft9es Oh my!@Real_Valkyria just put @RheaRipley_WWE in her place

Briggs & Jensen vs. Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak on NXT

Dempsey and Jensen were in the ring early on, and Drew Gulak threw a hissy fit about not having water at ringside. Briggs and Jensen took control and tossed Drew around after he tagged in.

Damon Kemp showed up and suplexed Jensen to the outside before tossing him back into the ring. Dempsey took advantage of the distraction and hit the modified Dragon Suplex on Jensen before picking up the win.

Result: Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak def. Briggs & Jensen

Grade: C

Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile on NXT

James hit Nile with the bag before the bell and, once the match was started, dragged her outside and sent her into the ring post. The match went back inside before The Schism came out and surrounded the ring.

Kiana was in control throughout most of the match, but Nile came back with some big strikes in the corner. Kiana took her down with a submission hold before a distraction from Ava Raine let James hit the 401k for the win.

Result: Kiana James def. Ivy Nile

Nile was being cornered in the ring by Schism, and Tony D and Stacks came out with crowbars to save the day.

Grade: B

Backstage, The Meta Four wanted Noam Dar's fake cup back before Nathan Frazer showed up with the real Heritage Cup. Frazer made Dar awkwardly admit that he wasn't the real champ in return for the fake cup and a shot at the real thing at NXT Heatwave.

We got a vignette from Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo texting about what their grandfather would think if they saw them now.

Trick Williams was in the parking lot when Dempsey, Gulak, and Kemp walked up to him. The heels made fun of Williams' challenge to Ilja, and Trick challenged Gulak to a match next week.

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee - NXT North American Title match

Lee sent Dom outside the ring early on, and a distraction from Rhea and Mysterio allowed the challenger to hit a flying dropkick to the outside. Back after a break on NXT, Dom taunted his dad from the apron before unloading on Lee in the ring and trying to rip his mask off.

Lee got a Dragon Screw and sent Dom outside before hitting a big dive into the announce desk. Back in the ring, Dom took a knee to the face before Lee hit the double stomp to the chest in the corner. Dominik dodged a powerbomb and hit a neckbreaker before Lee got his knees up for the splash.

Dom kicked out of the powerbomb before Rhea handed Dom the title belt. While Rey took the title away from Dominik, Rhea came in with a cheap shot on Lee before Dom hit the Michinoku Driver for the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Dragon Lee to retain the NXT North American Title

Rhea and Dom got in Rey's face after the match before Lyra Valkyria attacked Ripley. A brawl broke out, and Judgment Day had to retreat as NXT went off the air.

Grade: A

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here