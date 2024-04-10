Roxanne Perez kicked off WWE NXT. After celebrating her victory at Stand & Deliver, she said that she would give up the title anyway since she's headed for the main roster. Lyra Valkyria came out and said that it's been two days for her as champ, and Roxanne already wants to leave.

The former champ wanted a rematch tonight since Roxanne was on her way out but the champ reminded Valkyria that she was not medically cleared and her arm was 'hanging by a thread'.

Tatum Paxley showed up out of nowhere and said that she would face Roxy instead since Lyra was injured. Valkyria said that she was fine but Paxley insisted she wasn't before attacking her and tossing her into the steel steps.

It turns out Paxley was only around Lyra because she was the champ. Officials dragged Paxley away before checking on the former champ. Natalya came out and said that she wanted a title match instead but Roxanne straight refused her and walked off.

Ava came out and said that this was a new era of WWE and she would make the title match official, despite the champ's wishes.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer were backstage and decided that if they failed to win the title match tonight, they would focus on their singles careers instead of chasing tag team gold.

Jacy Jayne showed up at Chase U and wanted Andre Chase to confess why they were in debt months ago. Jayne said that the professor placed a bet on Thea's title match in July where he would later go on to throw in the towel. Thea asked Chase if this was true and the professor said it was before Hail stormed off.

WWE NXT Results (April 9, 2024): Kiana James & Izzi Dame vs. Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan

The heels tried to attack Henley and Jordan before the bell but the duo managed to avoid it. Jordan was isolated in the ring early in the match and was caught in a submission move after taking some shoulder tackles and kicks.

Fallon Henley finally tagged in and hit some clotheslines on James before getting a big vertical suplex using the ropes. Fallon was sent outside and Jordan was tagged back in before Kiana came in with the 401k and picked up the win.

Result: Kiana James & Izzi Dame def. Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan

Grade: C

Je'Von Evans vs. SCRYPTS on WWE NXT

Je'Von Evans made his NXT debut against SCRYPTS and got control of the match with a big dropkick. The 19-year-old Evans was quickly overpowered by SCRYPTS with some clotheslines and strikes in the corner.

Evans came back with strikes of his own before getting a takedown a massive springboard kick. Je'Von got another big springboard move for a near fall before getting another springboard clothesline.

OTM extracted SCRYPTS from the ring before the pin but the "Young OG" took them all down with a dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Evans hit a top rope corkscrew splash before picking up the win.

Result: Je'Von Evans def. SCRYPTS

Grade: B-

Ridge Holland was backstage and said that he didn't know why he attacked Joe Gacy on Saturday. He apparently deleted the whole thing from her memory and when LWO confronted him about it, smashed Cruz del Toro's finger on the door. Or was it an accident?

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Natalya - WWE NXT Women's Championship match

The champ slapped Natalya early on before the BOAT sent her outside and kicked her down on the floor. Back in the ring, Natalya locked in the sharpshooter and the champ barely managed to get out of it and roll outside.

Natalya dragged Roxanne back in and while she was on the apron, Lola Vice ran in and wiped her out. Roxanne used the distraction and hit the Pop Rox before picking up the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Natalya to retain the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Grade: B

The Wolf Dogs were hyped for their title defense and Corbin wanted Bron to admit that teaming up was the best idea they ever had.

Lola Vice was backstage and said that she had her eyes on the NXT Women's title as well as the North American Women's title before Natalya ran in and attacked her from behind.

The Family vs. No Quarter Catch Crew on WWE NXT

Miles Borne was isolated early on before Kemp tried to interfere but got taken out with a cannonball from Stacks.

Dempsey dragged Borne to safety before Kemp managed to get some momentum back for his team with a dropkick and a German Suplex.

Borne came back with a neckbreaker on Crusafino before Dempsey tried to assist but the Family came in with a double-team codebreaker for the win.

Result: The Family def. No Quarter Catch Crew

Grade: C

Ava was backstage and said that women's wrestling was the backbone of NXT and introduced the North American Women's Championship which means that a new champ will be crowned soon.

Oba Femi was out next and said that Briggs and Dijak were fierce competitors but the champ made short work of them. Femi added that he would be the champ for a long time before Ivar made his way out, in normal clothes and not the Viking gear.

Ivar said that he was very impressed with Femi's performance at Stand & Deliver and he was here to challenge him. Femi said that he would see before walking out but Ivar got in his way.

The champ headbutted Ivar but the latter came back with some strikes and a springboard crossbody to take him down before holding up the NA title.

Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker on WWE NXT

Parker got the first takedown in the corner before the two traded holds in the middle of the ring. Parker got a near fall off a neckbreaker before Reece came back with a big slam.

Reece got a handstand clothesline for a near fall before getting a spinebuster. Parker got back up and hit her hip-attack finisher before picking up the win.

Result: Jaida Parker def. Brinley Reece on NXT

Grade: C

The Wolf Dogs (c) vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer - WWE NXT Tag Team title match

Axiom got some big dropkicks on Bron early on before the latter took him down with a massive body tackle. Tags were made and the much larger Baron Corbin was tossing Frazer around the ring before the champs were sent outside and the challengers hit them four consecutive dives as well as a moonsault from Axiom.

Back after a break, Bron got a big slam on Axiom while Corbin made Frazer watch before Breakker got a near fall. Axiom sent Baron into Breakker and toppled him from the top rope but the champs hit an electric chair into a top rope Bulldog combo.

Outside the ring, Corbin sent Frazer into the steel steps before Axiom countered a spear with the Golden Ratio Kick. Frazer came in with a superkick on Corbin before Bron almost speared his own teammate. Axiom and Frazer got the Golden Ratio and the Phoenix Splash before getting the pin on Corbin.

Result: Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. The Wolf Dogs on NXT

Frazer and Axiom were celebrating in the ring when The Final Testament came out and AOP beat the champs down and took them out with their finisher.

Grade: A

Trick Williams was out next and admitted that Carmelo Hayes was a tough opponent before addressing his plans for the future. Trick added that next up on his list was to face Ilja Dragunov for the NXT title.

Dragunov came out and said that Trick feels like he was at the top of the world after the win on Saturday but his answer was no. The champ said that Trick got his opportunity and he wanted to move on to other things.

Trick insisted and Dragunov said that he would accept the challenge on one condition. The champ would accept the title challenge at Spring Breakin' but if Trick loses, he will have to leave NXT.

Williams accepted the challenge and the two were about to walk out when Carmelo attacked them both from behind. Melo took Ilja's title and said that Williams won't make it to Spring Breakin' since he will take him down next week in a steel cage match!

