We got a great episode of NXT tonight with Seth Rollins accepting Bron Breakker's title challenge. WWE announced a special two-week event called NXT Gold Rush that will host a large number of title matches.

Wes Lee, Mustafa Ali & Tyler Bate defeated The Schism

Cora Jade defeated Thea Hail

Nathan Frazer defeated Oro Mensah to win the Heritage Cup

SCRYPTS & Axiom defeated Dabba-Kato

Malik Blade defeated Edris Enofe

Baron Corbin defeated Ilja Dragunov

NXT kicked off with a match between the team of Wes Lee, Mustafa Ali & Tyler Bate, and The Schism.

WWE NXT Results (June 13, 2023): Wes Lee, Mustafa Ali & Tyler Bate vs. The Schism

Lee, Ali, and Bate were in control early on and sent The Schism outside before hitting triple dives on them. Back on NXT after a break, Ali got a neckbreaker before trying for the 450 Splash but missed.

Lee took a triple-team powerbomb from The Schism before a second ref came in to stop the original ref's count. Ali and Lee wiped out Reid and Fowler while Bate hit the Tyler Driver 97 on Gacy for the win.

Result: Wes Lee, Mustafa Ali & Tyler Bate def. The Schism

Grade: B

Duke Hudson was struggling to manage Chase U and called Andre Chase, but it went to voicemail. Duke left a message saying he was worried that there was no news about Chase's recovery.

Bron Breakker was out next and called out the WWE Heavyweight Champ Seth Rollins once more. Ilja Dragunov came out but was dragged away by officials before he could get close to the ring.

Seth showed up on the Titantron and said that Bron can't just say his name and make him appear. That said, Rollins still wanted to return to his former brand and accepted the challenge for next week.

Dana Brooke was backstage talking about her future in NXT before Cora Jade came in, slapped her in the face for costing her the Battle Royal win, and walked away.

Mustafa Ali offered to be the guest referee in the title rematch between Wes Lee and Tyler Bate.

Cora Jade vs. Thea Hail on NXT

Jae was in control early on and sent Hail into the corner before Dana Brooke showed up to spectate the match. Hail came back with some strikes and a crossbody, but Jade wiped her out on the ropes before attacking Brooke at ringside.

Jade tried to get a cheap shot on Hail with her kendo stick, but the ref caught her and took it away. Dana used the distraction to push Jade into the steel steps, letting Hail get the win in the ring with a Kimura Lock.

Result: Cora Jade def. Thea Hail

Grade: C

We learned that there will be a special two-week event starting next week called NXT Gold Rush.

Noam Dar and his friends were out next, and Dar was using crutches. He claimed that Frazer attacked him backstage, and now that he was injured, Oro Mensah would be facing Frazer to defend the Heritage Cup instead.

Oro Mensah vs. Nathan Frazer - Heritage Cup match on NXT

Frazer got an easy pin in Round One with a rollup before the match went on. Round Two saw Frazer send Oro into the corner and hit some big moves. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend came in with an interference letting Mensah get his first pin in the match.

The two traded some rollups in Round Three, leading to Frazer getting a near fall at the end. Mensah got some big moves as Round Four kicked off but failed to get another pin.

Jackson and Legend tried to interfere again, but Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon came in and wiped them out. Frazer hit a springboard Phoenix Splash before getting the win with 28 seconds left on the clock.

Result: Nathan Frazer def. Oro Mensah to win the Heritage Cup

Grade: B+

Von Wagner was backstage, and his therapy sessions seem to be working since he admitted to trusting Mr. Stone.

Dabba-Kato vs. SCRYPTS & Axiom on NXT

SCRYPTS and Axiom came in with tandem dropkicks right off the bat before Kato took control and tossed them around. Axiom reversed a chokeslam before the duo sent Kato outside and hit a series of dives followed by a moonsault.

Back in the ring, SCRYPTS got another moonsault before Axiom got a kick to the head and picked up the win.

Result: SCRYPTS & Axiom def. Dabba-Kato

Grade: C

Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo, or the Los Lotharios who were previously on the main roster, attacked SCRYPTS and Axiom after the match and took them out.

Backstage, Stacks was trying to solve the case of who framed Tony D'Angelo, while Duke Hudson wanted to host a pep rally next week for Thea Hail to hype her up for the NXT Women's Title match.

Malik Blade vs. Edris Enofe on NXT

Tank and Hank showed up to cheer them on as the two traded takedowns in the ring. Edris blocked a powerbomb to the outside before Blade dodged a ringside dive and hit one of his own.

Briggs and Jensen showed up as well before back in the ring, Blade got a sudden roll-up and picked up the win.

Result: Malik Blade def. Edris Enofe

Grade: C

Booker T got on the mic and said that the three teams that were in the arena tonight will be facing each other in a Number One Contender match for the NXT Tag Team Titles. A brawl broke out in the ring as Los Lotharios watched and laughed from the balcony.

Damon Kemp was yelling at the referees backstage because of a bad call last week when Eddy Thorpe offered him a rematch under whatever stipulation he wants.

Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley on NXT

Perez got some big moves early on but took a double underhook suplex before we got a near fall from Paxley. Perez came back with a springboard takedown before Paxley rolled out, and Roxanne hit a big dive.

Perez got an easy roll-up pin before Perez got on the mic and called out Blair Davenport. She vowed to get revenge for herself and the rest of the women's locker room.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Tatum Paxley

Grade: B

Backstage, Gigi Dolin and Fallon Henley were bonding over how much they both hate Kiana James.

Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov on NXT

Corbin started off strong, but Dragunov dragged him into the corner and hit some big strikes. Corbin took some chops and kicks before Dragunov got a series of German Suplexes.

Back after a break on NXT, Corbin dumped Ilja outside the ring before going for strikes to his injured ribs on the announcers' desk. Corbin got a backbreaker in the ring before getting the Deep Six for a near fall.

Dragunov came back with a dive and a DDT before hitting a vertical suplex. Breakker came in to interfere and took the Torpedo Moskau before Corbin got the End of Days for the win.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Ilja Dragunov

Bron Breakker attacked Ilja after the match, while Carmelo came in and took Corbin out with Nothin' but Net before NXT went off the air.

Grade: B+

