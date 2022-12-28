WWE NXT Results: Unexpected end to title match; Former SmackDown star holds special event - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (December 27, 2022)

JD McDonagh and The Creed Brothers kicked off WWE NXT, and we headed for the opening match right away.

WWE NXT Results (December 27, 2022): Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh

McDonagh took control of the match early on and sent Julius into the ring post outside before locking in a hold in the ring. Julius managed to lift him up and drop him to break the hold before hitting a backbreaker.

JD got a Spanish Fly before taking a German Suplex. Julius ate a brainbuster before McDonagh missed a moonsault from the top rope. Julius got a big slam before taking JD down with a sliding elbow for the win.

Result: Julius Creed def. JD McDonagh

Grade: B

Indus Sher was out next and told the Creeds to prove that they were healthy and ready for their match at New Year's Evil.

Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade on WWE NXT

Choo ran out and attacked Jade before the match even started. Jade tried to fight back with a kendo stick but missed before we headed to the ring, and the match kicked off. Cora got an early near fall off a double stomp before taking a big powerbomb.

Choo hit a belly-to-belly suplex and a handstand elbow in the corner before getting the nap drop for a near fall. Jade hit a modified Sister Abigail before Choo nearly rolled her up. Choo followed up with a slam and the reverse Vader Bomb before picking up the win.

Result: Wendy Choo def. Cora Jade

Grade: B-

Josh Briggs was hyping Fallon Henley up before her match for her bar against Kiana James, while Brooks Jensen was busy putting on the shirt he was gifted by James.

Ikemen Jiro vs. Scrypts on WWE NXT

Scrypts leaped into the ring out of nowhere and started the match off. Jiro got some big moves before Scrypts stole his jacket to taunt him. Scrypts got a near fall off a leg sweep before Jiro took him down with a back body drop.

Scrypts hit a corkscrew crossbody before going for a standing Shooting Star Press. Jiro dodged the dive before sending Scrypts into the corner but missed the superplex. Scrypts sent Jiro down before getting a dive and picking up the win.

Result: Scrypts def. Ikemen Jiro

Grade: B-

Lash Legend vs. Lyra Valkyria on WWE NXT

Legend was in control early on and sent Lyra outside before beating her down on the apron. Back in the ring, Valkyria got some kicks but took a massive backbreaker.

Lyra came back with a clothesline before reversing a big move into a DDT takedown. Valkyria got a big roundhouse kick and followed up with a dive from the top before picking up the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Lash Legend

Grade: C

Toxic Attraction was backstage and said that they will restore their group to its former glory by taking down Roxanne Perez.

Backstage on NXT, Grayson Waller had a video promo for Bron Breakker talking about bringing the NXT Championship to his hometown of Sydney, Australia, after beating Breakker.

The Schism vs. Malik Blade, Edris Enofe & Odyssey Jones on WWE NXT

Joe Gacy and Blade kicked off the match, and the latter got an early takedown before being isolated by the Schism in their corner. Fowler tagged in and got a big suplex on Edris before taking a big dropkick.

Jones came in and cleared the ring before getting a big assisted dive with Blade. Back after a break on NXT, Ava Rain taunted the commentators while Jones was dominating in the ring.

Jones took the Schism out with a double sidewalk slam before Enofe came in with a dive. The Schism managed to take down Jones after a bunch of dives before Gacy snuck in a tag. The Schism took Blade and Enofe down with a double doomsday and picked up the win.

Result: The Schism def. Malik Blade, Edris Enofe & Odyssey Jones

Grade: B

Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James on WWE NXT

Henley had control of the match early on and got some big throws before being dropped off the top ropes with a counter. James got a big drop before locking in a submission hold in the ring.

Briggs and Jensen continued to argue at ringside since the latter was rooting for James instead of Henley. Henley managed to trip James to take her down and got the shining wizard and picked up the win.

Result: Fallon Henley def. Kiana James

Grade: B-

We headed for the Drew Gulak invitational and Hank Walker was there 'just to observe.' Gulak had three rookies in the ring and demonstrated some holds and grapples on them.

He kept saying that the holds must be broken as soon as the opponent taps, but for the last demonstration, he failed to let go until Walker got him to break the hold. Charlie Dempsey came out and said that Gulak should have a match with a 'real wrestler.'

Gulak said that Dempsey wasn't invited but he still challenged Walker to match next week before walking off.

Wes Lee (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo - NXT North American Title match

Tony D'Angelo got a big suplex early on before Lee came back with an uppercut and sent the Don outside. Back in the ring, Wes Lee got a kick and a standing Shooting Star Press before getting a suicide dive to the outside.

Back after a break, Tony got a big drop on the announcers' desk outside, and Lee fell on his knee but still managed to kick out. Lee got a DDT off a counter before getting a near fall off a powerbomb.

Dijak came out and attacked Stacks at ringside and D'Angelo was distracted before Lee came in with a running kick and took out Tony for the three-count.

Result: Wes Lee def. Tony D'Angelo to retain the NXT North American Title

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

Julius Creed picked up a big win over JD McDonagh tonight on NXT, while Fallon Henley managed to retain the deed to her family bar. Wes Lee defended his title while Drew Gulak put on an invitational on the last NXT of 2022.

