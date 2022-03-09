WWE NXT: Roadblock Results: RAW Superstar wins NXT Championship; Controversial finish to Dusty Cup semifinal

NXT: Roadblock kicked off with the semifinal match in the Women's Dusty Cup between the teams of Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez and Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai.

WWE NXT: Roadblock Results (March 8th, 2022): Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai

Wendy Choo and Cora Jade kicked off the match and Choo was napping, letting Jade sneak in a tag. Raquel Gonzalez came in and missed an elbow drop before tagging Jade back in. Dakota Kai came in and isolated Jade in the ring while we saw Mandy Rose was alone in the viewing box.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne from Toxic Attraction attacked Gonzalez mid-match and took out her knee using the ring post. Back in the ring, Kai got a Scorpion Kick and a Sunset Flip on Gonzalez before missing the kick in the corner.

Raquel Gonzalez set up for the Chingona Bomb but collapsed before she could land the move. Wendy Choo got the Vader Bomb before Dakota Kai got the stomp from the top rope and picked up the win.

Result: Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai def. Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez

Grade: B

We saw the Creed Brothers wiped out by some mystery assailants in the parking lot. A group of officials and the rest of Diamond Mine came in to help them as the show continued.

Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton on NXT: Roadblock

Tiffany Stratton had the early advantage and got the rear end on the ropes before Fallon Henley came back with some chops and a clothesline. Stratton caught Henley off a crossbody and hit a pop-up Samoan Drop.

Sarray came in from ringside while the referee was distracted and took out Stratton with a big kick. Henley capitalized on the distraction and hit a Shining Wizard for the win.

Result: Fallon Henley def. Tiffany Stratton

Grade: B-

We got another barbershop promo Carmelo Hayes, setting up the Ladder match for the North American Title at NXT: Stand and Deliver.

Lashing Out with Lash Legend was back with Nikkita Leons and Legend went straight to calling out her implants. The two nearly started a brawl before NXT moved on.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were backstage on NXT and asked Legado Del Fantasma if they attacked the Creed Brothers. They denied it and left as we headed for the next match.

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller - Last Man Standing Match on NXT: Roadblock

LA Knight attacked Grayson Waller before the match began and dropped him on the barriers on the ramp. Waller ate the apron before managing to take Knight out with a kick. Knight sent him into the steel steps before they headed inside the ring.

Waller dropped Knight on the turnbuckles before taking control of the match. The latter came back with a Superplex before Waller hit him with a trashcan. After a break on NXT, the superstars fought their way to the elevated platform as the match continued.

LA Knight dropped Grayson Waller and climbed back down as Sanga carried Waller back to the ring. Knight came at Sanga with a steel chair but took a chokeslam on the apron. Waller and Sanga were trying to handcuff Knight in the corner but the veteran instead handcuffed Sanga to the ring post.

Knight had the advantage and dropped Waller outside and through a table. He put a trashcan on Waller's head and smacked it with a steel chair before taking out Sanga as well with the chair.

Knight was clearing the announce desk but Waller came in and took him out before landing a huge elbow drop on him, through the announce desk. Waller beat the count and picked up the win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. LA Knight

Grade: A

Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter on NXT

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter had the early advantage over Kay Lee Ray but Io Shirai came in and got some big moves in before getting a near fall. Back after a break, Shirai was being double-teamed by Catanzaro and Carter but managed to hit a 619 and a dive for a near fall.

Catanzaro hit a tower of doom Poison Rana with Ray on the receiving end before Shirai broke up the pin. She sent Carter into the steel steps outside before Ray got the KLR bomb on Catanzaro for the win.

Result: Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray def. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

Mandy Rose was in her viewing box where Malik Blade and Edris Enofe had snuck in earlier. Cora Jade attacked her and Blade and Enofe tried to rescue Rose as NXT moved on.

Grade: B

Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell got into a fight backstage on NXT over their loss last week and Hartwell challenged Persia to a future match.

Imperium (c) vs. MSK - NXT Tag Team Championship match

MSK had control early on after Marcel Barthel and Nash Carter kicked off the match. Carter got a big top rope Frankenstiener before tagging Lee in. Wes Lee took a slam from Fabian Aichner before being isolated in the ring.

Carter got the tag and came in with the dropkick for a near fall before Lee came back in off the tag and hit a huge moonsault. The match was still underway when the Creed Brothers rushed the ring and broke it up by taking out both teams.

Result: DNF

Grade: B

Joe Gacy and Harland were trying to get Draco Anthony to join them before Xyonn Quinn came out to defend him, driving the creepy duo away.

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler - NXT Championship match

Dolph Ziggler left the ring early on and Tommaso Ciampa hit Bron Breakker before all three men started brawling in the ring. Breakker hit a double vertical superplex before he was sent outside.

Ziggler blocked the Fairytale Ending before Ciampa set up both opponents in either corner. Ziggler took Ciampa out and all three men wiped each other out as we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Breakker locked in a hold on Ciampa before Ziggler locked in a sleeper on the champion. Ziggler got a Famouser and a Zigzag on Ciampa for a near fall before Breakker got the spear on The Showoff.

Bron Breakker nearly got the win of Dolph Ziggler off the powerslam but Robert Roode broke it up. Tommaso Ciampa was setting up for the finisher for the third time on Breakker but Roode dragged the champion outside.

Ciampa was distracted and Ziggler came in for the finisher of his own and picked up the win!

Result: Dolph Ziggler def. Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa to become the new NXT Champion

Grade: A

Episode rating: B

We got a few great matches with LA Knight and Grayson Waller putting on an impressive showing on NXT: Roadblock. We got the semifinals of the Women's Dusty Cup and two title matches tonight on NXT: Roadblock.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Kaushik Das