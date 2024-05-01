We had an eventful Week Two of WWE NXT Spring Breakin', with some big title matches and a big main event featuring the first-ever women's NXT Underground match.

Oba Femi def. Ivar to retain the NXT North American Championship

Thea Hail def. Jacy Jayne

Good Brothers def. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

Ridge Holland def. Shawn Spears

Nathan Frazer & Axiom def. AOP to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Lola Vice def. Natalya

Trick Williams kicked off Week Two of Spring Breakin' and thanked Ilja Dragunov before bidding the Mad Dragon goodbye as he was headed for RAW.

Lash Legend came out and congratulated Trick before the two made some very inappropriate jokes about candy bars.

Legend finally said she had something for Trick and handed him an envelope, saying that inside it was 'the Truth.' Trick told her to stop playing games before the show moved on.

Arianna Grace was still trying to train Gigi Dolin to be a proper lady, but the latter was too busy hyping tonight's match card.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Week Two Results (April 30, 2024): Oba Femi (c) vs. Ivar - NXT North American Championship match

The two traded boots early on before Ivar got a big cannonball on the outside. Ivar also sent the champ into the barricades before getting a big senton on the floor. Femi returned with some uppercuts and a Samoan Drop in the ring before Ivar headed up top for the Doomsault.

Femi kicked out of the dive before Ivar followed up with a Banzai Drop. Femi turned it around and got the Electric Chair before taking him out with a powerbomb and picking up the win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Ivar to retain the NXT North American Championship

After the match, Wes Lee returned to NXT and stared the champ down before the show continued.

Grade: B+

Jacy Jayne vs. Thea Hail at WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Week Two

Jayne slapped Hail right off the bat and took her down for some big strikes before Thea turned it around, and the two of them headed outside. Jacy missed the baseball slide but hit a senton before getting a near fall off a neckbreaker.

Hail managed to kick out of a few pin attempts before Fallon Henley got involved at ringside after Jayne missed a strike on Hail and hit her instead. The distraction allowed Hail to take Jacy down and lock in a double wristlock for the win.

Result: Thea Hail def. Jacy Jayne

After the match, Fallon Henley attacked Thea Hail and knocked her out before walking away.

Grade: B

Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) vs. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont at WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Week Two

Anderson and Igwe kicked off the match, and Tyson and Gallows were tagged in early on, with the newcomers in control. The rookies hit a big side slam and an uppercut before Anderson returned with a big spinebuster.

Luke came in with a big boot before they got the Magic Killer for the easy win.

Result: Good Brothers def. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

Grade: B-

Ava was out next and congratulated the stars drafted to the main roster before announcing that the Women's North American champion would be crowned at NXT Battleground on June 9 in a 12-woman ladder match.

Jaida Parker came out to say that she would be the winner of the match before she was interrupted by Sol Ruca. Arianna Grace and then Michin joined them, and they, too, wanted in on the ladder match.

The women headed to the ring and argued for a bit before a big brawl broke out, causing chaos.

Ridge Holland vs. Shawn Spears at WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Week Two

Spears was in control early on and sent Holland outside before dropkicking him against the steel steps. Holland was caught in a headlock and turned it around by sending Spears to the apron. Ridge caught and lifted Spears for a big drop before getting some spears in the corner.

Holland came back with massive slams and hit some modified Beats of the Bodhran style strikes on Spears before dropping him in the corner. Holland followed up with a big DDT before getting the win.

Result: Ridge Holland def. Shawn Spears

Grade: B

Roxanne Perez was arguing with Ava backstage and said that the General Manager was out to get her. Ava tried to explain how things work, but the champ stormed off.

Wes Lee was back and ran into Josh Briggs and Ivar backstage. All three wanted to face Oba Femi for the NA title and teased a no.1 contender's match.

Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. AOP - NXT Tag Team Championship match at WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Week Two

The fight began before the bell, and AOP was driven outside before the champs hit some big dives on them. After the bell, AOP isolated Nathan and clobbered him in the ring before Axiom was tagged in during commercials, but AOP took him down as well and tossed him around the ring.

Axiom dodged a big kick in the corner before Nathan came in and cleared the ring with kicks and a springboard axe handle. Frazer got a near fall off a DDT before getting caught and dumped on the apron off a dive to the outside.

AOP got a near fall off a knee to the face before Axiom caught one of them on the top, and Scarlett interfered. The referee sent Scarlett and Kross backstage, and during the distraction, Bate and Dunne showed up and got cheap shots on AOP, allowing Frazer and Axiom to get the upper hand and pick up the win.

Result: Nathan Frazer & Axiom def. AOP to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Grade: B+

Meta-Four invited Trick Williams to the Supernova Sessions next week before Fallon Henley walked past the cameras and talked to Kelani Jordan about putting herself first.

Lola Vice vs. Natalya - Underground match at WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Week Two

Natalya sent Lola outside the ring, and they fell on some bystanders. Back in the ring, Lola got a takedown and hit some big kicks and strikes before kneeing Natalya back outside as we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Natalya was back in and beat Vice down on the mat before she was sent into the ringpost. Vice locked in a modified Guillotine before Natalya broke out and used the ring post to get a knee bar into a Figure Four Leglock.

Petrovic and Shayna got involved, and Natalya knocked Baszler out and sent her outside before locking in the Sharpshooter. Shayna caught Petrovic in a Kirifuda Clutch outside the ring before Natalya broke her hold and headed outside to help her friend.

Vice came in off the distraction and clobbered Natalya, knocking her out for the win.

Result: Lola Vice def. Natalya

Grade: A

Roxanne Perez was still in Ava's office and was told that she would defend her title against Chelsea Green. Perez stormed off once more.

