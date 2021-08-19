WWE NXT TakeOver 36 - 5 surprises that could happen at the show

WWE NXT TakeOver 36 will be one of the biggest events from the Black and Gold brand this year. The event will be held the night after WWE SummerSlam and will look to have some big spots that can make it memorable.

The marquee match of TakeOver 36 will be held between Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship. However, that won’t be the only big match at the event.

Dakota Kai will challenge Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship in what can be dubbed the biggest women’s match from NXT of the year. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will compete in an Undisputed Finale at the show in hopes of ending their rivalry for good.

LA Knight and Cameron Grimes will compete in another battle for the WWE Million Dollar Championship. The stakes will be higher this time as a loss for Grimes will force Ted DiBiase to become LA Knight’s butler.

A lot can go down on Sunday at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Take a look at the five surprises that could happen at NXT TakeOver 36.

#5 Diamond Mine takes down Kyle O’Reilly at WWE NXT TakeOver 36

Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole are set to battle at WWE NXT TakeOver 36. The two men will likely compete in the longest match on the card for Sunday. William Regal announced that the contest between the two will be a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

The Undisputed Finale will have a few big spots and memorable moments. O’Reilly will look to undo Cole in a traditional wrestling match. Meanwhile, The Panama City Playboy will try to punish his former friend in a Street Fight.

The final fall will take place inside a Steel Cage if required. NXT will likely allow the match to go to the final fall, where a big surprise could take place.

The NXT Universe could end up watching Roderick Strong appear to help Cole or O’Reilly win the contest inside the steel cage. The current member of Diamond Mine was friends with both the superstars not too long ago.

Strong has been looking to do something significant since The Undisputed ERA split. Helping out one of the superstars during the big contest could allow him to get in the spotlight once again.

Now that the Undisputed Era have broken up, who gets custody of Roderick Strong?



I can’t stand the thought of him being able to see Adam Cole or Kyle O’Reilly on weekends only! pic.twitter.com/C9msaeKk2m — Kenny Majid - The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) February 15, 2021

Malcolm Bivens could also surprise the WWE Universe by offering the victor of the match to join Diamond Mine in an attempt to strengthen his faction after the departure of Tyler Rust.

