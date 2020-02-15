WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland (16th February 2020) - Start time, predictions, where to watch, location & more of TakeOver: Portland

Will Ciampa get Goldie back?

NXT TakeOver: Portland comes to us live from the Moda Center at Portland, OR and we have a stacked match card.

Tommaso Ciampa will be looking to get Goldie back but standing in his way would be the reigning NXT Champion, Adam Cole. The Leader is on the cusp of making history as he could become the longest-reigning NXT Champ when WrestleMania weekend rolls on. This rivalry has been heating up in the past few weeks and will reach fever pitch this Sunday.

Bianca Belair will look to dethrone Rhea Ripley when these two lock horns for the NXT Women's Championship. The Nightmare and EST Of NXT would also be looking over their shoulder as a certain Charlotte Flair could be lurking in the shadows.

Johnny Gargano and Tegan Nox will both be looking for revenge as they face Finn Balor and Dakota Kai respectively in grudge matches that are set to capture the imagination of the NXT Universe.

Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic are set to reignite their epic rivalry and this time the NXT North American Championship will be on the line. These two Superstars have delivered instant classics each time they have entered the ring and we can expect one more at Portland.

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish will put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against The Broserweights. The duo of Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle have been on a roll since winning The Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament. Will there be a possibility of us seeing a goldless Undisputed Era at the end of TakeOver: Portland?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland location, date and start time

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Day and Date: Sunday, 16th February 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK), 5:30 AM IST

Where to watch WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland (US & UK)

NXT TakeOver: Portland can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America and the UK.

