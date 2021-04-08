NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 Preview- The Undisputed Era's journey comes to an end; Karrion Kross aims to reclaim what he never lost

Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver was incredible. It delivered a phenomenal five-match card that saw the event trending on Twitter from start to finish.

For the last NXT event to ever take place on Wednesday, the company bid a strong farewell.

If you haven't seen Night One, make sure you do or just read our results right here. Anyways, the second part of the event promises to be even better.

Four out of five matches for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two involves titles. The latter, however, didn't need a championship to make it a worthy co-main event, as Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole will close the chapter on The Undisputed Era for good.

Finn Balor will defend his NXT Championship against Karrion Kross, the man who never lost the title. Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar fought over the right to be called the real NXT Cruiserweight Champion in a ladder match, personally endorsed by Shawn Michaels himself.

We'll start off with the NXT Women's Tag Team Title match.

NXT Women's Tag Team Title Match: The Way vs Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon shocked the NXT Universe when they knocked off the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on the same night they were given the titles.

The tank riding duo have been on fire in recent months, going as far as the finals of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic. Shotzi and Moon are set to take on the women they met in the semi-finals of the tournament, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Had stupid Kushida not assaulted my husband, Indi and I would’ve been warmed up and ready for this match. Thanks for nothing Mr. Regal aka Mr. Saboteur!!!!!!! https://t.co/wFV54KbaWa — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) February 11, 2021

This night could be a huge one for The Way, as Johnny Gargano is also set to defend his title against Bronson Reed. Should LeRae and Hartwell leave with the gold, along with Gargano, we could see a great family celebration on the first NXT on Tuesdays.

Plus, a new piece of hardware may be just what Hartwell needs to impress Dexter Lumis. As Beth Phoenix called them, InDex could be the new It Couple in NXT.

