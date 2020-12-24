WWE NXT Talking Points (23rd December, 2020) - Fight Pit match announced, Massive brawl steals the show

This week's WWE NXT continued to build towards the special episode, NXT New Year's Evil, which will air on 6th January. Four matches have been confirmed for the show so far. The Black and Gold brand continues to present the best wrestling among the three brands. The stories and characters are also well-defined, and every segment advances the narrative well.

While the Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly clash was hyped up with a fantastic video promo, the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez build-up saw the two women engage in a terrific brawl. Tommaso Ciampa challenged Timothy Thatcher for a match in the Fight Pit at NXT New Year's Evil. Also, Leon Ruff will face Johnny Gargano for the latter's NXT North American Championship next week.

So, without any further delays, let's dive in and take a look at some developments on the show that has already gotten the WWE Universe talking.

#5 Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez engage in an intense brawl after Ripley's win over Dakota Kai on NXT

It's a widely accepted fact that NXT women's division is from top-to-bottom, the best division in all of wrestling. No matter who the creative pair-up for a match, the results are going to be great. Similarly, Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai had a banger this week. The last few minutes of the match-up had Raquel Gonzalez staring the former NXT Women's Champion from the entrance ramp.

Though this could have easily distracted Ripley and allowed Kai to take advantage, it didn't take the usual route. Rather Ripley, too, stared at Gonzalez, all while being in total control over the action in the ring by executing the Riptide successfully to secure the victory.

The post-match staredown in the middle of the ring between Ripley and Gonzalez resulted in a kind of brawl that usually closes shows. Several referees and backstage personnel made their way to the ring to stop the two women from destroying each other.

While their match at NXT New Year's Evil would be undeniably great, it would be interesting to see if Kai gets involved after her loss tonight.