WWE NXT tapings spoilers (06/23/2017)

A debut, return, Tag Team Championship match, NXT Championship match and Women's Championship match were all part of the latest NXT tapings.

by Prityush Haldar News 24 Jun 2017, 13:11 IST

Asuka and Nikki Cross tore down the house with a Last Woman Standing match

The NXT tapings were held in Full Sail, FL last night for NXT shows and will air on June 28th, July 5th and July 12th. Triple H was at the event which also featured a history making Last Woman Standing match. Below are the spoilers of the events that transpired during the tapings.

Spent the week in U.K., woke up in Nice, stopped in NY & made it back to @FullSail for @WWENXT tonight.

No sleep til Brooklyn...#Literally. — Triple H (@TripleH) June 24, 2017

Triple H introduced Mauro Ranallo to the NXT Universe amidst resounding cheers. Mauro replaced Tom Phillips on the commentary team.

Aliyah vs. Bianca Bel Air

The show kicked off with a qualifier match for the Mae Young Classic. Aliyah and Bianca went at it for a spot in the prestigious women’s tournament. Bianca Bel Air won the match thus gaining an opportunity to compete in the Mae Young Classic.

Result: Bianca Bel Air def. Aliyah

Ho-Ho Lun vs. Velveteen Dream

The Velveteen Dream made short work of Ho-Ho Lun, winning the match with his elbow drop, The Purple Rainmaker.

Result: The Velveteen Dream def. Ho-Ho Lun

Orey Lorcan vs. Hideo Itami

The match ended in a no contest after Lorcan struck Itami on the nose. The referee stopped the match and called for the bell after Hideo’s nose got busted.

Result: No Contest

Jayme Hachey vs. Vanessa Borne

In another Mae Young qualifier, Jayme Jameson, using the name Jayme Hachey went up against Vanessa Borne. Vanessa Borne won the match.

Result: Vanessa Borne def. Jayme Hacey

Johnny Gargano came out to cut a promo. The promo addressed Ciampa’s comments about him and the brutal attack by his former tag partner at NXT TakeOver Chicago. The crowd was pumped to see Gargano and he said that he missed the reaction.

Gargano mentioned that he never thought that the guy he would have taken a bullet for would, in fact, pull the trigger on him. He declared that he was not there to dwell on the past, and stated that he was looking forward to TakeOver Brooklyn.

#nxtfslive #johnnygargano #johnnywrestling A post shared by Gareth Bafaty (@drawp) on Jun 23, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Orey Lorcan vs. Hideo Itami

Itami got his nose fixed and came out for the rematch. The crowd welcomed Itami with a loud pop. Lorcan hit Itami with a series of uppercuts and a neckbreaker for a nearfall. After some back and forth, Hideo won the match with a GTS and then called out Kassius Ohno.

Result: Hideo Itami def. Lorcan

Ohno came down to the ring but before the two men could talk, Nikki Cross appeared and distracted them. The two men were then attacked by SAnitY. Alexander Wolfe then cut a promo setting up a tag team match between Itami and Ohno vs. SAnitY.

No Way Jose vs. Cezar Bononi

No Way Jose won the match via Knockout. After the match, Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas ran into the ringside area and attacked Cezar. He laid out Cezar and then pointed to No Way Jose. Jose thought the better of it and ran away. All this while, Thea Trinidad was on the apron with Andrade watching the action.

Result: No way Jose def. Cezar Bononi

Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot

Ember Moon and Ruby Riot put on a spectacular match. The crowd enjoyed every moment of the showdown between these two fierce competitors. Ember finally won the match with an Eclipse. As she walked off the ramp, Ember claimed that she was ready for Asuka.

Result: Ember Moon def. Ruby Riot

Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno vs. Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain

This match was set up when SAnitY member attacked Itami and Ohno. SAnitY members Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain won the match.

Result: SAnitY def. Ohno and Itami

Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch

Oney Lorcan went up against Danny Burch in a singles matchup. The match was a hard-hitting brutal encounter. Lorcan hit a neckbreaker on Burch followed by an uppercut and bust him open. Lorcan won the match via the Young Lion Special.

The two men shook hands after the match and Burch went on to ask for a rematch. Lorcan agreed to the rematch.

Result: Lorcan def. Burch

Bobby Roode vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT Championship

NXT Champion Bobby Roode defended his title against Roderick Strong. Roderick Strong’s wife was in the crowd. The two men put on a riveting encounter for the crowd in attendance. Roode withstood a barrage of attacks from Strong in the opening moments of the match.

He then hit Strong with an Angle Slam. Roode continued with the offence, hitting a Glorious DDT only to have Strong kick out at two. Strong connected with his finisher and got the pinfall. Roderick Strong went out to celebrate but the referee realized that Roode's foot was under the rope. The match was restarted and Roode won with the Glorious DDT. Quite the controversial finish.

Result: Roode def. Strong

Bobby Fish vs. Aleister Black

The 15-year veteran and former ROH superstar Bobby Fish made his NXT debut to a rousing reception from the crowd in Full Sail. Aleister Black, however, won the match with the Black Mass.

Result: Black def. Fish

Authors Of Pain vs. Heavy Machinery for the NXT Tag Team Championships

The Authors Of Pain won the match clean with the Last Chapter. As the Tag Team Champions celebrated, SAnitY’s music hit and Killian Dain and Wolfe walked out for a staredown.

Result: Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery

Jeet Rama vs. Jonny Vandal

Jeet Rama won the encounter which turned out to be a one-sided squash match.

Result: Jeet Rama def. Vandal

Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dain in a number one contender’s match for the NXT Championship

Drew McIntyre beat Killian Dain to become the number one contender to the NXT Championship. Dain got busted open in the early going of the match. Drew downed Dain with the Claymore kick to pick up the victory.

Result: McIntyre def. Dain

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross in a Last Woman Standing Match for the NXT Women’s Championship

The two women went to war, hitting each other with chairs, trash cans, and ladders. Asuka won the match with a superplex off a ladder onto a table. This match will be aired on June 28th.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com