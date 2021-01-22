NXT UK Results: Chaotic end to Championship match, Dragunov returns

This week on NXT UK fans were treated to another stacked episode that featured a lot of splendid action. Ilja Draganov returned to the ring in emphatic fashion, Rampage continued his dominance and Kenny Williams tried to get one over on his own tag team partner.

The NXT UK Women's Championship was on the line in the main event for the first time in 2021 as Kay Lee Ray took on challenger Jinny in a historic match.

Rampage Brown vs Dave Mastiff on NXT UK

The first match of the night saw a super heavyweight clash between Rampage Brown and the "Bomber" Dave Mastiff.

The two behemoths wasted no time and went after each other as soon as the bell rang. An exchange of angry lockups and huge shoulder barges took place, but both men stood tall.

Brown took the upper hand with a dropkick, but Mastiff returned the favour and took Rampage down with his own feat of agility.

Brown dodged a running attack into the turnbuckle. This allowed him to hit a huge flying clothesline followed by a nasty kick to the head and an elbow drop that drove the air out of his opponent.

Brown attempted a back body drop, but Mastiff flipped him and flattened him with a breathtaking sit out crusher to the chest. Mastiff hit a mighty pump handle suplex for the first two count of the match, but Brown recovered with a big boot for another close call in the match.

Advertisement

A German suplex from Mastiff sent Brown spilling out of the ring. Mastiff attempted to bring him back in with an over-the-rope suplex but couldn't lift the big man. Back in the ring, Brown hit the "Bomber" with a massive suplex and an insane Doctor Bomb to get the win on NXT UK.

Result: Rampage Brown defeated Dave Mastiff on NXT UK

Grade: B

Next up was an A-Kid vignette reflecting on his brilliant but unsuccessful performance against NXT UK Champion, Walter last week. A-Kid said he was proud of his performance and declared to do better next time.

"I came up short, but next time it WILL be different." #NXTUK #HeritageCup Champion @AKidWrestler has his eyes set on bouncing back after last week's loss to @WalterAUT. pic.twitter.com/YFunzi8xQY — NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 21, 2021

Backstage Kenny Williams told his partner Amir Jordan that he had sorted a match against Tyson T-Bone, who was making his return to NXT UK.

Jordan reluctantly accepted the match while questioning his tag team partner's bizarre choice of opponent.