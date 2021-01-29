NXT UK Results: No.1 Contenders crowned; Legendary Japanese star set to debut soon

This week's NXT UK was another enthralling show that featured Ben Carter proving once again why he is the most talked-about name in the business. Four teams battled it out in a chaotic and brilliant elimination match and NXT UK announced the signing of the legendary Meiko Satomura.

The show kicked off with Jordan Devlin making his entrance to the ring. He said he started the open challenge to cement his status as the greatest wrestler under 205 the company has ever seen. However, before he could continue Trent Seven interrupted.

The Irish Ace, Jordan Devlin as NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion

Seven congratulated Devlin on his accomplishments before declaring that he will trim down to under 205 and challenge the Irish Ace for the title. Devlin smirked and said he has a long way to go before he reaches that goal and decided to leave. Before he could make his exit, Seven planted him with a strong punch and said that he will enter Devlin’s league.

A vignette played next about Kay Lee Ray and her history-making title reign before introducing the Japanese legend that is Meiko Satomura. The rumours were true, and the “Final Boss” is coming to NXT UK. The entire women’s division better be at their absolute best when they step inside the ring with her.

#NXTUK Women’s Champion @Kay_Lee_Ray said she wanted the best in the world and now @satomurameiko is answering the call. pic.twitter.com/qdzNRomtZj — NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 28, 2021

Ben Carter vs Sam Gradwell on NXT UK

Carter is first to the ring and waited for his opponent. Gradwell cut a promo on Carter saying that he isn’t here to be a pretty display of fireworks but a thunderstorm.

The two locked up with Gradwell taking charge but he ate a slap from Carter. Gradwell applied the pressure with an armlock, but Carter hit a dropkick followed by a fantastic series of evasive flips and a missile dropkick to take Gradwell out.

The big man bounced back with several stinging strikes and stomps that punished the high-flyer. Gradwell continued the onslaught with a colossal butterfly suplex for a two-count and turned it into a neck crushing headlock.

Carter broke free with a jawbreaker and hit back with a flurry of chops, kicks, and an Enzuigiri that sent Gradwell slipping to the floor. Carter hit a suicide dive and followed it up with a somersault plancha.

A diving crossbody was ineffective and Gradwell pancaked Carter to the mat. Gradwell smashed Carter and started grinding him into the floor. However, Carter recovered and responded with a moonsault DDT followed by a massive frog splash for the hard-fought and impressive victory.

Result: Ben Carter defeated Sam Gradwell on NXT UK

Grade: B+