WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II (12th January 2020) - Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of TakeOver: Blackpool II

Can Joe Coffey dethrone WALTER?

NXT UK returns to the Empress Ballroom, Blackpool, England with NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II and the rising brand has some interesting clashes lined up for the fans. There are three title matches with all the champions putting their titles on the line.

The event will finally see Imperium leader and NXT UK Champion, WALTER, defend his title against Gallus' Joe Coffey. The first interaction between these two was a year ago when the Ring General made his debut and made a statement out of the Gallus leader.

The past few months saw both these factions go and back forth to a point that both the leaders decided to meet face-to-face and bring an end to the fight. The event will finally bring an end to this heated rivalry once and for all.

Can The Iron King dethrone The Ring General and become the new NXT UK Champion?

Kay Lee Ray has been on a dominant run ever since she dethroned Toni Storm as the NXT UK Women's Champion at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. After the match, Storm took a hiatus from the brand and in her absence, Piper Niven burst onto the scene and made her way into title contention.

However, Storm returned and staked her claim for a rematch. The Queen Of Scots started her usual trash-talking which angered both Storm and Niven and all three women were clashing heads before we knew it.

Storm will be looking to reclaim the title and go into NXT and NXT UK Worlds Collide as the NXT UK Women's Champion for her NXT title match against Rhea Ripley.

Will we have a new champion crowned tonight?

The NXT UK Tag Team Championships will be hanging in the balance as Gallus’ Mark Coffey & Wolfgang, Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster, The Grizzled Young Veterans and Imperium's Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner will square-off in a Ladder match.

The entire division has been in chaos and all four teams will look to settle the scores once and for all.

Can Coffey and Wolfgang keep hold of their coveted titles?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II location, date and start time

Venue: Empress Ballroom, Blackpool, England

Day and Date: Sunday, 12th January 2020

Start Time: 12 PM ET (US), 5 PM (UK), 10:30 PM IST

Where to watch WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II(US & UK)

