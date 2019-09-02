WWE NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff: 5 Takeaways from the PPV

Nearly every match was INSANE

Hey kids, Sully here! Filling in for Riju and taking a look at this past week's NXT UK event, Takeover: Cardiff.

First, sorry for the delay on this one. As you can imagine it's been a hectic 24 hours.

I'm going to be honest with you guys. Despite my lofty position as "Guy Who Writes About Pro Wrestling For a Living", I'm pretty behind on the NXT UK scene. I followed the original tournament to crown the first WWE United Kingdom Champion, and I caught the first UK Takeover event.

Come to think of it, the last big NXT UK match I saw was when Pete Dunne lost his United Kingdom Championship to WALTER. So, I guess my gap of NXT UK knowledge is as long as Dunne's title reign. So that's weird.

Still, I'm familiar enough, and NXT UK does have a ton of great talent - you've got to be pretty confident in your roster if you're letting Pete Dunne move to another brand.

So, I'm diving back into the WWE NXT UK world with Takeover: Cardiff, a city I have never visited by I did watch the first few seasons of the revived Doctor Who series, so I've... seen it? Whatever. Doesn't matter. Where's the five things that I, the folks on Twitter, and my colleagues at SK took away from the event.

Also, if you want the straight-up results, here ya go.

#5 This show was exhausting

WHAT. A. MATCH. @WalterAUT reigns supreme, but the legend of the b i g s t r o n g b o i will live on forever! #NXTUKTakeOver #WWEUKTitle @Tyler_Bate pic.twitter.com/VzUETMOj7o — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2019

So, the entire show... this basically sums up the conversation myself and the rest of the SportsKeeda Wrestling staff were having:

"That was the match of the night. No, that was match of the night! No, that was match of the..."

This isn't to say the show wasn't well-paced. The opening bout with Noam Dar and Travis Banks was a good appetizer. It was also the only match that either wasn't for a title or had a stipulation. Every match afterward felt like it meant something... and that's no disrespect meant to Noam or Travis, who put on a great match.

Also, Tegan Nox was there, announcing her arrival to NXT UK! How great is that?

So great, you guys.

