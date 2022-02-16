WWE NXT Results: Former US Champion interferes in NXT title match; Big upset in Dusty Cup finals

The NXT Vengeance Day Special kicked off with the Weaponised Steel Cage match between Pete Dunne and Tony D'Angelo. We got a small promo of the matches as Toxic Attraction discussed their favorites via text before we headed for the opening match.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results (February 15th, 2022): Pete Dunne vs. Tony D'Angelo - Weaponised Steel Cage match

Dunne sent D'Angelo into the steel cage walls right off the bat and broke a steel chair on his back. Weapons were in play right away, and Tony dropped Dunne on top of a trashcan as the match continued.

Dunne used a wrench and a toolbox to smash Tony's fingers before D'Angelo sprayed him with a fire extinguisher. Both men were climbing the walls, and Tony got a near fall after they dropped.

D'Angelo zip-tied Dunne's hands behind his back and beat up the Bruiserweight, using a hammer to smash his teeth. Dunner tried to lock in a submission move with his legs before D'Angelo hit a powerbomb and a DDT for a near fall.

Dunne managed to lock in a guillotine while still handcuffed and used some tools to cut himself free. Tony got his crowbar but was powerbombed through a table in the corner.

Dunne got the cricket bat and cracked Tony with it before getting a big near fall. Pete then got the crowbar but was hit with a low blow before Tony got a near fall of his own. Dunne got the Bitter End twice on top of the rubble in the ring before getting the pin.

Result: Pete Dunne def. Tony D'Angelo

Grade: A

We got a montage of Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez training for the Dusty Cup as Vengeance Day continued.

We got short promos from Diamond Mine and MSK ahead of the Dusty Cup final before we saw Cameron Grimes and Melo & Trick walk into the arena.

