WWE once again edits out Dean Ambrose, this time from particular champions list

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News

26 Jan 2020, 20:10 IST SHARE

Dean Ambrose attacks Seth Rollins shortly after winning the RAW Tag Team Titles with him

As seen on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins, along with his newest disciple Buddy Murphy, shocked the entire WWE Universe when the duo captured the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships by defeating The Viking Raiders.

Rollins, who is now a 6-time RAW Tag Team Champion, got himself a celebratory post courtesy of WWE's official Instagram handle. However, one interesting detail that was seen in the post was the omission of Dean Ambrose from The Architect's list of tag team partners.

WWE edits out Dean Ambrose once again

Having already departed from WWE last year, Dean Ambrose, now better known as Jon Moxley, is certainly enjoying his career with All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, interestingly enough, as seen in one of WWE's recent Instagram posts, Ambrose aka Moxley has been edited out from the list of Superstars who captured the RAW Tag Titles alongside Seth Rollins.

This certainly isn't the first time WWE has decided to opt-out of any mention of Ambrose. As seen previously, the company's official YouTube channel also edited out the reigning IWGP US Champion from The Shield's debut as part of the Top 10 WWE Debuts of the Decade video.